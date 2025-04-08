Polish President in Estonia: We must develop our defense industry

Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed the importance of developing the European defense industry during a three-day state visit to Estonia on Tuesday.

Duda met with President Alar Karis at Kadriorg Palace in a meeting where regional defense was the main topic of discussion.

Karis said Duda's first visit as president in 2015 was to Estonia, and he is visiting the country now at the end of his term, which shows the friendship between the countries. He called Poland a "leader" in European defense.

"We are not just partners, we are friends, we are allies," Karis said. Duda said there are "no contentious issues" between Estonia and Poland. "On all the main topics we agree," he said, highlighting international and defense.

The Polish president told reporters it is crucial to develop a defense industry aimed at European countries.

"We have a similar situation that we discussed after the coronavirus pandemic. Then we learned from very different experiences. Today I am talking about the same thing," he told a press conference.

"We need conditions if, for example, ammunition is to be produced in Europe for Europeans. This takes time. We need to develop our defense industry. Making changes to these regulations at the earliest opportunity based on our needs is extremely important today," Duda continued.

If Europe does not have its own defense industry, then it must be possible to buy weapons and equipment from other countries using EU funding, he added.

Duda said NATO's defense spending target should rise to up to 3 percent from the current 2 percent. He said he had proposed the idea to Secretary General Mark Rutte before the Hague summit this summer. "I think 3 [percent] should be an absolute minimum," Duda added.

Commenting on the redeployment of U.S. troops within Poland announced on Monday, Duda said the forces are not being withdrawn.

The Polish president said Europe is threatened by "Russian imperialism" or "Putin's imperialism" today. Whatever the name, the goal is to "subjugate other nations," he said.

Poland is the biggest defense spender in NATO and is on track to allocate 5 percent of its GDP to the sector in 2026.

In the evening, Karis hosted a dinner for Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, at the Estonian Representative House on Toompea.

Prime minister: A strong Poland means a protected and strong Estonia

Duda also met with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Tuesday, who said: "A strong Poland means a protected and strong Estonia."

"Poland is a crucial ally for Estonia, one we can count on," Michal said after a meeting with the Polish president

He thanked Poland for its "excellent" defense cooperation, contribution to regional security, and highlighted the Polish Air Force's repeated participation in NATO's Baltic Air Policing missions in Ämari

Michal also stressed the importance of energy and transport connections between the countries.

"Poland is Estonia's window to Europe. Thanks to Poland's strong support, we managed to synchronize the Baltic electricity networks with mainland Europe this spring, and in five years, Rail Baltic will also connect Tallinn with Warsaw," he said.

Kristen Michal and Andrzej Duda in Tallinn on April 8, 2025. Source: Stenbocki maja

Security focus

The presidential couple arrived in Estonia on Monday for a three-day official state visit focused on regional defense and security.

Duda met with Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), and laid a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Monument in Tallinn.

Key topics include the security of the Baltic Sea region, military cooperation, countering hybrid threats, support for Ukraine, NATO collaboration, transatlantic relations, and issues related to Russia and Belarus. Economic cooperation will cover energy, the high-speed Rail Baltica link, regional connectivity, and collaboration within the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) framework.

The couple also met the Polish community in Estonia.

A warm welcome to Estonia on a state visit, President @AndrzejDuda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda! Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow to deepen #Estonia–#Poland friendship and discuss cooperation in defence, security, economy, transport, and education. pic.twitter.com/pVOGuHNTc4 — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) April 7, 2025

On Wednesday, April 9, President Duda will visit the Cyber Security Training Centre CR14 (Cyber Range) to learn about Estonia-NATO cyber cooperation.

The presidential couple will then visit Pelgulinna State High School to explore Estonia's education system. First Ladies Kornhauser-Duda and Karis will also visit the Old Town Educational College, the Peeteli Church social center, fashion designer Lilli Jahilo's showroom, and Anni Arro Studio to learn about Estonian fashion and meet with education and culture representatives.

The visit will end with a reception at Tallinn's Town Hall, followed by a farewell ceremony.

Poland is a key NATO ally and cornerstone eastern flank nation, sharing a border with Ukraine, Belarus, and, via the Kaliningrad exclave, Russia. It was the only NATO ally to outspend Estonia on defense last year as a percentage of GDP (4.12 percent vs. 3.43 percent, estimated), while both spent more in 2024 than the U.S. (3.38 percent of GDP, estimated).

This story was updated to add comments from Andrzej Duda, Alar Karis, and Kristen Michal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!