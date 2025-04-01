X!

Portugal starts first NATO Air Policing mission rotation in Estonia

A Portuguese jet at Estonia's Ämari Air Base.
A Portuguese jet at Estonia's Ämari Air Base. Source: Portuguese Air Force
News

Four Portuguese jets will be stationed at Ämari Air Base as they undertake their first stint in Estonia for NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission.

The Portuguese Air Force takes over from the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) F-35 detachment and will be based here for four months.

The Portuguese will deploy with around 90 military personnel and four F-16M fighter aircraft.

This is the country's first deployment to Estonia following several rotations in Lithuania.  

Speaking about their presence, Lt. Gen. Sérgio Pereira said: "When we are present, we do so in a distinctive, professional, and credible manner, as only those who bear the national flag know how to do."

Portuguese forces will be responsible for securing the airspace over the Baltic region. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

