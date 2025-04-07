X!

Baltic states denied EU funding for border 'drone wall'

A drone (picture is illustrative).
A drone (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Lithuania and Estonia have been denied EU funding for their proposed "drone wall" project to protect their borders, Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT reported.

Last May, the three Baltic states, Poland, Finland, and Norway, proposed creating a drone wall on their borders with Russia.

"Estonian and Lithuanian border authorities had submitted a joint application for EU funding to develop a so-called "drone wall" along the border, but the project was not granted funding," the Lithuanian Ministry of Interior told news agency BNS.

"Estonia was the main applicant and Lithuania was a partner," it added.

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT) told BNS that Brussels rejected the funding application in early March.

Last November, Estonia said it was investing €12 million in the project while also applying for EU funding.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said the "drone wall" will be able to detect all low-flying objects along the eastern border.

Editor: Helen Wright

Baltic states denied EU funding for border 'drone wall'

