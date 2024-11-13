Estonia boosts €12 million drone wall to counter eastern border threats

The state is ramping up efforts to detect and counter drones along Estonia's eastern border and around its major towns and critical or sensitive infrastructure zones.

With a hostile eastern neighbor using drone tech more and more, not only for hybrid activities but for criminal activities such as smuggling, a €12 million government-backed "drone wall" project is already underway.

This means Estonia does have a front-line capability to detect and, if necessary, take down drones.

However, Eve Kalmus, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) border management bureau, that capacity is still far from adequate to the task.

She said: "Drones have been flown along the eastern border for the purpose of smuggling, and we have heard via the media about drone detections over our critical infrastructure."

"These are key indicators that we need to strengthen this capability," Kalmus went on.

The goal remains to achieve and create the capability to detect all low-flying objects along the eastern border and in four major cities, Kalmus added.

The PPA spokesperson highlighted that the complexity of drone detection and countermeasures involves various tech, all of which must be effectively used in combination.

This includes acoustic communication, radio surveillance, cameras, radars, signal jamming, and physically bringing down drones.

The challenge lies in creating a system capable of identifying and addressing the diverse range of drones currently in use, all while staying within budget constraints.

Kalmus clarified that instead of monitoring every square meter in real time, the goal is to develop a system that combines various solutions to ensure drones cannot reach critical targets undetected.

The PPA says it aims to gain a comprehensive overview of drones flying along the eastern border and in major cities through the development of a drone wall, supported by nearly €12 million in government funding over the next three years.

The authority plans to begin its project early next year, while seeking additional funding and awaiting government decisions on the national defense budget in late November.

