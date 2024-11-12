X!

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

News
One of the badly damaged vehicles following the weekend's incident, in this case on Vene street.
One of the badly damaged vehicles following the weekend's incident, in this case on Vene street. Source: Picture supplied by a resident of the Old Town.
News

The two suspects detained in relation to last Friday night's vehicle arson attack which took place in Tallinn's Old Town are Finnish citizens, the Estonian Prosecutor's Office has confirmed.

A Prosecutor's Office spokesperson told ERR: "The Police and Border Guard Board has detained two men, aged 21 and 28, who for legal reasons cannot be named, in connection with suspected vehicle arson in Tallinn's Old Town."

"They are Finnish citizens. They have been charged with damaging and destroying property," the spokesperson went on.

Possible motive for the act, which saw three cars set ablaze at three different locations in the Old Town late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday, is still under investigation.

"Although the investigation into the details of the case is still in its early phase, the PPA is working on various investigative leads. Currently, evidence is being gathered and analyzed so that all important circumstances of the case, including possible motive, can be clarified during the course of criminal proceedings," the Prosecutor's Office said.

As per standard practice, the Prosecutor's Office requested permission from the first-tier Harju County Court to detain the pair, for a period of up to two months, on the grounds that they might abscond or re-offend if set free.

The court upheld this request.

Eye-witness, security camera footage and on-site evidence collected in the aftermath of the blazes suggest intentional arson. The charred vehicles were later towed away; scorch marks were left behind in the vicinity of the attack, including on the historical city wall which runs alongside Müürivahe.

The three parked cars, reported as a Kia Ceed, a BMW X3 and a Mercedez Benz model, were found to be ablaze within a few hundred meters of each other, between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Friday to Saturday, on Müürivahe, Vene, and Olevimägi streets. Three more vehicles parked close to the fires were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:54

Riigikogu member Jaak Valge fires a starting pistol in a public park

16:49

Tallinn to start charging for yard waste disposal from new year

16:49

Kaja Kallas' EU hearing focuses on Ukraine, Africa, and Russia and its allies Updated

16:39

Tallinn to remove unnecessary road signs from Kaarli puiestee

16:17

PM urges parties to stick to compromise on Russian citizens' voting rights

16:16

Mark Lajal out in round one in Champaign ATP tournament

15:42

Estonia welcomes EU disability card directive, expanding travel benefits

15:09

Basketball player Simm-Marten Saadi joins Drake University Bulldogs

14:36

Stricken deer rescued after swim in Tartu's Emajõgi river

14:02

Expert: Age of liberal world order ends with Trump

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

07:23

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town Updated

10.11

Deportation of Germans from Estonia: Who, where from and on what grounds?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:35

Watch live: Kaja Kallas set for final European Commission hearing Tuesday

11.11

Vacancies at Tallinn homeless shelters rise after fee introduction

11.11

European Commission requires Rail Baltica main route to be finished by 2030

13:03

Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

11.11

How could Trump's plans affect Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo