Tallinn Old Town car blaze suspects are Finnish nationals

The two suspects detained in relation to last Friday night's vehicle arson attack which took place in Tallinn's Old Town are Finnish citizens, the Estonian Prosecutor's Office has confirmed.

A Prosecutor's Office spokesperson told ERR: "The Police and Border Guard Board has detained two men, aged 21 and 28, who for legal reasons cannot be named, in connection with suspected vehicle arson in Tallinn's Old Town."

"They are Finnish citizens. They have been charged with damaging and destroying property," the spokesperson went on.

Possible motive for the act, which saw three cars set ablaze at three different locations in the Old Town late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday, is still under investigation.

"Although the investigation into the details of the case is still in its early phase, the PPA is working on various investigative leads. Currently, evidence is being gathered and analyzed so that all important circumstances of the case, including possible motive, can be clarified during the course of criminal proceedings," the Prosecutor's Office said.

As per standard practice, the Prosecutor's Office requested permission from the first-tier Harju County Court to detain the pair, for a period of up to two months, on the grounds that they might abscond or re-offend if set free.

The court upheld this request.

Eye-witness, security camera footage and on-site evidence collected in the aftermath of the blazes suggest intentional arson. The charred vehicles were later towed away; scorch marks were left behind in the vicinity of the attack, including on the historical city wall which runs alongside Müürivahe.

The three parked cars, reported as a Kia Ceed, a BMW X3 and a Mercedez Benz model, were found to be ablaze within a few hundred meters of each other, between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Friday to Saturday, on Müürivahe, Vene, and Olevimägi streets. Three more vehicles parked close to the fires were also damaged. No injuries were reported.

--

