X!

Estonian police chiefs' trial continues with Heldna hearing

News
Eerik Heldna and Elmar Vaher at Harju County Court in Tallinn. November 5, 2024.
Open gallery
32 photos
News

The trial of a court case involving several high-ranking ex-police officials continued on Tuesday with the hearing of Eerik Heldna.

The trial of former senior police officials Eerik Heldna, Elmar Vaher and Aivar Alavere began in Harju County Court this summer. A verdict isn't expected until next year.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Heldna, Vaher and Alavere with fraud and aiding fraud.

Alavere took part in Tuesday's hearing via video link; he is scheduled to be questioned on Wednesday. Following this, the trial will continue next Monday.

Heldna faces charges of fraud and incitement to the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official. Vaher, the ex-director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has been charged with, in his capacity as an official, aiding fraud and the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official. Alavere is charged with, in his capacity as an official, aiding fraud and aiding the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official.

If found guilty, Heldna could face a pecuniary punishment or up to four years in prison. If Vaher and Alavere are convicted, they will face sentences of one to five years in prison, as they are accused of committing these acts in their capacity as officials.

Neither Heldna, Vaher nor Alavere have pleaded guilty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

ERR in the USA: First voters line up before polling stations open

19:51

Gallery: New exhibition explores history of video games at Estonian National Library

19:40

Architectural lighting festival to brighten dark nights in Tartu this week

19:31

ISS committee discusses RKAS department head case in course of routine work

19:17

Estonian police chiefs' trial continues with Heldna hearing

18:54

Estonia to wrap up Nations League campaign with two away games in November

18:13

Finnish-Estonian comedy drama 'The Missile' hits theaters in December

17:55

Officials: Estonia-US relationship not driven by ideological preferences

17:40

Jasper Dietz: Baltic countries vulnerable to Russian invasion, need more NATO help

17:27

LSM: EU allocates over €1 billion for Rail Baltic

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.11

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

08:23

Older and cheaper cars most affected by car tax

09:19

Tallinn investigating cracks on Vabaduse väljak

04.11

EKRE leader: Ceding occupied territories to Russia would bring peace

04.11

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

04.11

Estonia's small but meaty mussels could help generate revenue while cleaning up the Baltic

04.11

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo