Estonian police chiefs' trial continues with Heldna hearing

The trial of a court case involving several high-ranking ex-police officials continued on Tuesday with the hearing of Eerik Heldna.

The trial of former senior police officials Eerik Heldna, Elmar Vaher and Aivar Alavere began in Harju County Court this summer. A verdict isn't expected until next year.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has charged Heldna, Vaher and Alavere with fraud and aiding fraud.

Alavere took part in Tuesday's hearing via video link; he is scheduled to be questioned on Wednesday. Following this, the trial will continue next Monday.

Heldna faces charges of fraud and incitement to the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official. Vaher, the ex-director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), has been charged with, in his capacity as an official, aiding fraud and the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official. Alavere is charged with, in his capacity as an official, aiding fraud and aiding the counterfeiting or falsification of documents by an official.

If found guilty, Heldna could face a pecuniary punishment or up to four years in prison. If Vaher and Alavere are convicted, they will face sentences of one to five years in prison, as they are accused of committing these acts in their capacity as officials.

Neither Heldna, Vaher nor Alavere have pleaded guilty.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!