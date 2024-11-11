X!

Three cars catch fire in Tallinn's Old Town

A firefighter attending one of the three car blazes seen in Tallinn's Old Town late last Friday night.
Three parked cars were seen ablaze in overnight Friday into Saturday in the heart of Tallinn's Old Town. Two men have been detained in connection with the incidents, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

According to the reports, the vehicles were found on fire at three different locations, on Müürivahe, Vene, and Olevimägi streets.

One of the blazing vehicles was located in front of the Tallinn Old Town College's (Vanalinna Hariduskolleegium) elementary school building on Vene street.

Burnt-out car on Vene street. Source: Picture supplied by a resident of the Old Town.

The PPA has verified the accuracy of social media reports of the blazes which had appeared soon after they were seen.

PPA: Two men detained

At around 1 a.m. early on Saturday morning the PPA received a report of a burning car on Müürivahe. The car in question was reportedly a Kia Ceed model.

A little under an hour later, the PPA received a second report of a burning vehicle on Vene, a street which Müürivahe runs into. This time the vehicle in question was a Mercedes.

At approximately 5 a.m. on the Saturday, a further report was received that a BMW X3 was ablaze, on Olevimägi, a short distance from Müürivahe and Vene.

Three more vehicles in the immediate vicinity of the burning cars sustained damage, the PPA said, though no more reports were made of any injuries sustained.

Müürivahe, Vene and Olevimägi streets in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Google Maps

The PPA has responded to all reports and has now initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incidents.

The PPA noted that evidence collected at the scene and from security camera footage suggests the possibility of arson.

Based on initial evidence gathered, the PPA detained two men, aged 21 and 28, on Saturday evening, on suspicion of property destruction.

As per standard practice, the prosecutor's office has requested that the first-tier Harju County Court detain the suspects.

Further details of the case will be clarified during criminal proceedings, the PPA added.

As to ERR's question to the Internal Security Service (ISS) on whether the incidents may have been orchestrated and planned by Russian agents, the ISS, known in Estonian by the acronym Kapo, said that the PPA was dealing with the matter and no further comment could be provided.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets' (SDE) car was vandalized early on this year; the ISS put that incident and damage done to another vehicle, belonging to a journalist, down to Russian secret service activities.

Editor's note: This story was updated to include the approximate times and other details surrounding the incidents.

Editor: Valner Väino, Andrew Whyte

