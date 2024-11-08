X!

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv

News
{{1731066120000 | amCalendar}}
A Russian drone hit the residence of Estonia's ambassador to Ukraine on November 7.
Open gallery
3 photos
News

The residence of the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk was damaged in a drone attack on Kyiv on Thursday morning. Kolk was not injured and can continue to live in the building.

On Thursday night, the attack lasted eight hours and the ambassador and her partner were in the shelter below their apartment block. At one point, the danger seemed to pass and they returned to their home on an upper floor.

"But still, the drones continued to fly, and attack, and our building was also hit," said Kolk.

She said a drone hit the building at 5:30 a.m. but there were no casualties as no one was on the top floor.

"The damage is limited to the building's exterior facade and roof. The entire upper floor was affected, but fortunately, everyone remained unharmed," Kolk said (see video below).

Kolk left her apartment – which was not damaged – immediately after the explosion. Rescue teams quickly arrived and put out the fire.

The ambassador said there are always risks living in Kyiv as Russian drones attack high-rise buildings, apartment blocks, and houses.

She did not recommend people visit the city but said life goes on regardless and restaurants and cafes are still open.

The Ukrainian capital has experienced constant drone attacks over the last month. There was only one night in October when an air alert was not issued. 

Kolk took up the post of ambassador to Ukraine on September 27, 2023. She has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1999.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Prime minister: Ukraine needs more air defense, restrictions lifted

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) commented on the attack, calling for more aid for Ukraine.

"Yesterday, Russia's drone attack hit Estonia's Ambassador's house in Kyiv. Fortunately, no one was harmed. My message is clear: Ukraine needs more air defense and removed weapon restrictions to protect its people against the aggressor," he said.

Michal also urged Kolk to "be brave".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "No one is safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. [Ukraine] needs more air defense to protect its residents. We must not get used to this."

This article was updated to add comments from Kristen Michal and Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Indrek Kiisler, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:04

Estonia's Dolce Mia achieves glory at world cat championships in Norway

16:18

Gallery: Ämari Air Base's runway reopens

16:10

Estonia's tennis players of the year are Mark Lajal, Ingrid Neel

15:28

Konstantin Vassiljev retires from professional football

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

15:09

Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

14:51

Narva oil shale plant coming back online this winter, to ease heating costs

13:25

Tartu's Sõpruse Bridge reconstruction expected to start this year

12:56

Justice chancellor: Caution needed on voting rights constitutional change

12:14

Estonian women's basketball team struggles against Sweden, loses euro qualifier

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15:23

Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv Updated

07.11

Tallink CEO: Estonia has become expensive for tourists

07.11

Offshore wind farms do not interfere with Estonia's radar operations

06.11

Poverty down in Estonia, while perceived deprivation growing

05.11

Rare mushroom may have been found in Estonia for first time

10:22

Fate of Estonian state-owned airline Nordica still hanging in the balance Updated

07.11

Tallinn installs dozens of traffic signs on new Kaarli puiestee bike lane

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo