Russian drone hits Estonian ambassador's residence in Kyiv

The residence of the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk was damaged in a drone attack on Kyiv on Thursday morning. Kolk was not injured and can continue to live in the building.

On Thursday night, the attack lasted eight hours and the ambassador and her partner were in the shelter below their apartment block. At one point, the danger seemed to pass and they returned to their home on an upper floor.

"But still, the drones continued to fly, and attack, and our building was also hit," said Kolk.

She said a drone hit the building at 5:30 a.m. but there were no casualties as no one was on the top floor.

"The damage is limited to the building's exterior facade and roof. The entire upper floor was affected, but fortunately, everyone remained unharmed," Kolk said (see video below).

Kolk left her apartment – which was not damaged – immediately after the explosion. Rescue teams quickly arrived and put out the fire.

The ambassador said there are always risks living in Kyiv as Russian drones attack high-rise buildings, apartment blocks, and houses.

She did not recommend people visit the city but said life goes on regardless and restaurants and cafes are still open.

The Ukrainian capital has experienced constant drone attacks over the last month. There was only one night in October when an air alert was not issued.

Kolk took up the post of ambassador to Ukraine on September 27, 2023. She has worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1999.

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Prime minister: Ukraine needs more air defense, restrictions lifted

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) commented on the attack, calling for more aid for Ukraine.

"Yesterday, Russia's drone attack hit Estonia's Ambassador's house in Kyiv. Fortunately, no one was harmed. My message is clear: Ukraine needs more air defense and removed weapon restrictions to protect its people against the aggressor," he said.

Michal also urged Kolk to "be brave".

Yesterday, Russia's drone attack hit Estonia's Ambassador's house in Kyiv. Fortunately, no one was harmed.



My message is clear: Ukraine needs more air defence and removed weapon restrictions to protect its people against the aggressor.



Be brave, @AnnelyKolk. https://t.co/8s7Hh8sDgb — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 8, 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "No one is safe in Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. [Ukraine] needs more air defense to protect its residents. We must not get used to this."

Early yesterday, the building where #Estonian amb @AnnelyKolk lives in #Kyiv was hit by a Russian drone.

She was lucky not to be harmed.



No one is safe in #Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. needs more air defense to protect its residents.

We must not get used to this. pic.twitter.com/bUTz3c5AT6 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 8, 2024

This article was updated to add comments from Kristen Michal and Margus Tsahkna.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!