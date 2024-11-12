Defense minister: Ukraine can defend itself if we give it the opportunity

Ukraine has proven it can defend itself and it must be given more opportunities to do so, said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) during a visit to Kyiv on Monday (November 12).

"November 19 will mark 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale war of aggression. Ukrainians have proven they can defend themselves, but we must give them the opportunity to do so by providing sufficient military support. Estonia's commitment is unwavering, and Estonia plans to launch an annual, competitive support measure for Estonian companies to donate their production to Ukraine. This strengthens not only Ukraine but also our own security and economy," he said in a statement.

"Ukraine has faced setbacks in the war due to delays in Western military aid, shortages of ammunition and weaponry, and restrictions imposed by allies. The long-term €40 billion support package for Ukraine agreed upon at the Washington summit is a positive step, but it needs to be implemented effectively," the minister added.

Hanno Pevkur and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Source: Office of the Ukrainian President.

Pevkur said Zelenskyy told him practical cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine will continue under the new administration.

During his visit, Pevkur met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and visited defense industry companies.

As of September 2024, Estonia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth approximately €516 million. This is approximately 1.4 percent of its GDP, making Estonia one of the top supporters globally in relation to population and GDP, the Ministry of Defense said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war, Estonia has also trained more than 1,500 Ukrainian servicemen both domestically and abroad. It has also helped launch the IT Coalition.

