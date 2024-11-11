Estonian charity Friends of Mariupol announces end of operations

The Estonian charitable organization "Friends of Mariupol," which has provided support for thousands of Ukrainian refugees transiting through Estonia since Russia's full-scale invasion, is ceasing operations from November 2024.

Friends of Mariupol is a non-profit volunteer organization, which was established in Estonia in March 2022. The organization helped Ukrainian refugees transiting through Estonia to reach other countries or to return to Ukraine. Due to a significant decrease in the number of appeals for this type of assistance, Friends of Mariupol is now bringing its operations to an end.

From March 20202 to November 2024, around 100 volunteers have helped the organization provide information for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia, as well as assist them with travel arrangements and accommodation. Friends of Mariupol's activities were primarily funded via private donations.

More than 8,300 people received help from Friends of Mariupol, including 6,630 adults and 1,677 children, with specialized support provided to 235 people with limited mobility. The organization also assisted 330 families with pets transiting through Estonia-

According to a press release, Friends of Mariupol collected a total of €158,736.58 in donations. It's remaining funds, which amount to €1,916.68 will be directed to other local refugee aid organizations

"We had hoped to close earlier, together with the end of the war," said Friends of Mariupol board member Aleksandra Averjanova.

"Unfortunately, the war is still ongoing, and maintaining the organization requires resources that our sponsors can instead direct to real help. We encourage everyone to continue helping," Averjanova said.

Friends of Mariupol will continue to provide information to support Ukrainian refugees via email and Facebook Messenger.

---

