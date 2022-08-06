Estonian Refugee Council, transit refugee NGO sign cooperation agreement

News
A poster for Friends of Mariupol in Narva.
A poster for Friends of Mariupol in Narva. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR
News

The Estonian Refugee Council and Friends of Mariupol NGO, which operates in Narva and Tallinn, have signed a cooperation agreement to ensure help for Ukrainians in transit.

The Estonian Refugee Council said it will provide a salary and support for the NGO's leaders, who until now have been volunteers. It will also play an advisory role going forward if necessary.

"Great things can be accomplished with the help of volunteers, but managing a growing organization and managing dozens of volunteers over the long term is not a passion-based job. That's why we decided to support the new NGO so that they could and would continue to work in supporting refugees in transit in Narva, doing it effectively and in cooperation with others," said Anu Viltrop, head of support services of refugee council.

Friends of Mariupol assist Ukrainians who have traveled through Russia to reach the European Union and do not plan to stay in Estonia. The group has been operating since April in Narva and Tallinn.

The organization has provided accommodation, essentials and planned onward travel for the tens of thousands of refugees.

Until last month, when the Social Insurance Fund (SKA) opened a help point in Narva, the majority of the assistance for transit refugees was provided by volunteers.  

While Estonia has an obligation to help refugees seeking protection, transit refugees can fall through the gaps.

Friends of Mariupol have been calling for additional assistance for several months and still need more volunteers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

Estonian Refugee Council, transit refugee NGO sign cooperation agreement

12:12

Amnesty International's Ukraine report 'grossly misguided' — Estonian MFA

11:17

Estonia to build electrical connection to Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm

10:21

Gallery: US Navy ship USS Gunston Hall docks in Tallinn

09:17

Soviet monument committee criticized for lack of transparency

08:23

Defense minister visits Greece, discusses Mediterranean security

08:11

Tallinn's education chief: Transition to Estonian schooling not feasible

07:22

Thunder, wind warning issued across Estonia

05.08

University survey paves way for new physical education school curriculum

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Kallas: Soviet monuments will be moved as soon as possible

05.08

Ironman Tallinn triathlons to affect traffic, public transport this weekend Updated

05.08

Latvia stops issuing visas to Russian citizens

03.08

Estonia to discuss possible switch to European gauge with Latvia, Lithuania

04.08

First full-size IKEA in Estonia opens on August 25

05.08

President Karis: Narva tank now symbol of much more, belongs in museum

05.08

Experts: Your health is your own responsibility this winter

05.08

Soviet monument in Riga to be demolished

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: