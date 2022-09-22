Estonia holds new tender to house Ukrainian refugees

Maret Maripuu, director of the Estonian Social Insurance Board, said that Estonia has provided all Ukrainian refugees who have needed it with housing.

"We will continue to offer assistance for as long as Ukrainians need it. We want to sign additional accommodation partners and prepare for a considerable uptick in refugees," she said.

"We are grateful to accommodation providers that have offered people running from war safe lodging. We urge both new and recent partners to participate in the tender process," Maripuu added.

Tender conditions can be found in documentation in the public procurements register. For example, accommodation providers must make available at least 20 beds and be located in an area with public transport links to shops, medical centers and public services no more than an hour away. Places that accept refugees with pets will have to present a separate calculation for pet accommodation. The premises need to have a working space for Social Insurance Board employees who offer refugees guidance and support finding their feet.

The tender has been split in two separate parts – accommodation service plus catering and accommodation that offers the possibility of preparing food. The latter is meant to support refugees' ability to cope independently.

Kati Eller, head of the public procurements department of the State Shared Service Center, said that bids need to be submitted using the online service of the Procurement Register under the tender "Majutamise teenuse osutamine Sotsiaalkindlustusametile" (Accommodation services for the Social Insurance Board). "We urge bidders to take their time with their bids in order to avoid mistakes and subsequent failure," Eller said.

Successful bidders will be awarded framework contracts until December 31, 2025, or until the contract volume is reached. The total financial volume of the framework agreements is €150 million which the board can use to buy accommodation services from partners.

--

