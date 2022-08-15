Minister: Money won't solve all Ukraine refugee housing problems

News
Minister of Public Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa).
Minister of Public Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's Ministry of Finance will be allocating more funding with which to support local governments in supporting war refugees from Ukraine with emergency care and housing. According to Minister of Public Administration Riina Solman (Isamaa), however, money alone won't solve all refugee housing-related problems.

Under a proposal by the Ministry of Finance, the Estonian government's dedicated reserve will be supplemented with an additional €5.5 million, enabling the ministry to use the money to support local governments in providing emergency care and offering housing to war refugees from Ukraine, the ministry said in a press release.

Funding for the provision of emergency care to and the reimbursement of accommodation costs in connection with war refugees was planned to be directed into the government reserve with the 2022 supplementary budget passed this spring.

According to Solman, these funds are now being added to the reserve's list of activities as a technical arrangement, which will allow for the money to be applied for and allocated on a routine basis.

"Our interest is that the money reaches local governments and those spending areas most urgently in need right now as soon as possible," she said.

According to the minister, many local governments are currently in a situation where they need to find housing for refugees from Ukraine for an unknown period of time.

"It's been discussed that the support being given to local governments should go toward helping housing be prepared, and toward adapting state-owned spaces into living quarters, but not all municipalities have enough such spaces," she said. "The state needs to better consider and organize the entire housing matter as a whole."

As the housing of refugees from Ukraine entails various concerns, Solman continued, "In addition to money, local governments need more solutions and support from the state specifically."

The Estonian government made a decision regarding the supplementation of its reserve on Thursday, the Ministry of Finance noted, adding that more precise solutions for utilizing these funds are currently being developed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17.08

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra led by Tõnu Kaljuste goes on tour across country

18:34

Ewert and the Two Dragons concert closes out Tartu's 'Car-free Avenue'

17:46

Ratas to Narva Center group: Tank not fit for public space

17:41

Minister: Money won't solve all Ukraine refugee housing problems

17:14

Sculpture park set to open in Tartu's Raadi Manor

16:59

Estonia's average electricity price to reach €479 per MWh on Tuesday

16:47

Utilitas starts building Estonia's most powerful wind farm in Pärnu County

15:57

'Sierra' director Sander Joon: Cinema and animation still in with a chance

15:40

Interior minister: The Narva tank will be gone by August 20

15:26

Foreign intelligence chief to lead State Forest Management Center Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

12.08

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

12:58

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

08:48

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning

11:51

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

14.08

Electricity in Estonia to cost €462 per MWh on average Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: