Kriis.ee publishes housing guide for war refugees, landlords in Estonia

Kriis.ee has published a housing guide for war refugees as well as landlords, the Social Insurance Board (SKA) announced Wednesday. Available in Estonian, English, Ukrainian and Russian, the guide includes rental agreement templates in Estonian, Ukrainian and Russian as well as information regarding one-time rental compensation and other measures.

"The Estonian state is offering war refugees short-term accommodations and helping find long-term housing, which is also the biggest challenge at the moment," SKA crisis chief Kert Valdaru said according to a press release. "We are emphasizing to all refugees that we have a small country, and that all of Estonia is a good place to live."

According to Valdaru, landlords have had questions about whether they can count on refugees paying rent.

"It's important to bear in mind here that a war refugee is a tenant just like any other; if a tenant ends up having trouble paying for housing costs, war refugees from Ukraine under temporary protection can apply for subsistence benefits on the same grounds as Estonian residents," he said.

The guide includes information about how to find long-term or permanent housing, register one's place of residence, and how to apply for rental support and subsistence benefits.

Also noted in the guide is that if a pensioner living alone offers housing to a war refugee, they will still retain their right to receive the benefit for pensioners living alone.

Click here to read Kriis.ee's housing guide for both refugees and landlords. The guide is available in Estonian, English, Ukrainian and Russian.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!