Almost 44,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

Last week, 1,863 refugees from Ukraine crossed the Estonian border, a similar number to the week before, taking the total to almost 44,000.

So far, 43,909 Ukrainians have arrived in the country indicating they wish to stay for the foreseeable future, data released weekly by the Police and Border Guard Board shows.

The number who have registered for temporary protection is 28,412, approximately 400 applications were submitted over the last week.

Of those arriving last week (June 20-26), 1,002 were in transit to other countries.

The total number of refugees is now more than 3 percent of Estonia's population.

Several hundred have already returned to Ukraine, the PPA told ERR News.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!