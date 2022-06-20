43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022.
Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Tallinn in March 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
More than 43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia with the intention of staying in the country, data from the Police and Border Guard shows.

In total, 43,048 have arrived at the country's borders and told officers they are looking to remain in Estonia for the foreseeable future. The PPA has been monitoring the situation since February 27.

The agency releases data about new arrivals every Monday and last week (June 13-19) 1,872 people arrived. Of these, 1,081 were in transit to other EU countries and the majority crossed the eastern border from Russia.

So far, 28,046 have applied for temporary protection.

The total number of refugees is now more than 3 percent of its population.

Editor: Helen Wright



