PPA: More than 2,200 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia last week

News
Cots for emergency accommodations at SKA's refugee info center in Jõhvi.
Cots for emergency accommodations at SKA's refugee info center in Jõhvi. Source: Social Insurance Board (SKA)
News

A total of 2,247 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia the week of July 18-24 May 25, among them 385 children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Monday. To date, Estonia has received 47,734 refugees from Ukraine.

Of the 2,247 refugees to arrive in Estonia last week, 1,239 were considered to be in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia, the PPA reported (link in Estonian).

Since February 27, Estonia has received 47,734 war refugees from Ukraine. This total does not reflect arriving refugees who have been in transit through Estonia.

The state has also already registered 30,913 applications for temporary protection.

As of May 30, the PPA has published weekly, not daily, statistics online regarding the arrival of war refugees from Ukraine in Estonia.

Refugee info centers in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Jõhvi, Narva

The Social Insurance Board (SKA), the Estonian state institution in charge of accepting and providing aid to incoming war refugees, is currently operating refugee information centers in Tallinn (Tallinn Bus Station, Lastekodu 46), Tartu (Riia 179A), Pärnu (Pikk 18), Jõhvi (Viru 5A) and Narva (Peetri plats 3).

Located adjacent to the border checkpoint, the new refugee info center in Narva was opened Monday in cooperation with the city and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It can be contacted in Estonian, English or Russian via the Estonian state helpline at 1247 (+372 600 1247 from abroad) or via email at [email protected]

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:23

Gallery: Thousands of candles lit on the Tõrva Fire Night

16:49

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

16:23

Wrestlers Epp Mäe and Viktoria Vesso bag gold and silver in Poland

15:54

Jaanus Aun: Gas related worries overshadow environmental goals

15:43

ICDS director: Grain crisis most dangerous for Russia's few allies

15:26

Economy ministry wants special plan from Hiiumaa offshore wind developer

15:13

Kristina Kallas: Our goal is a progressive, liberal and open government

15:08

PPA: More than 2,200 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia last week

14:50

Vaske and Kurs appointed advisers to Isamaa ministers

14:14

Estonian Native breed cows not a good fit for intensive farming

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

22.07

Gallery: Tallinn's Kalaranna Promenade finally officially opened to public

23.07

Analysts: Interest rates, price rises will cool Estonian property market

12:25

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

10:13

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

23.07

Road, public transport disruptions in effect for Tallinn Open Triathlon

22.07

Estonian company develops next-generation rapid biomining for rare metals

21.07

Expert: Arrival of new species in Estonia is inevitable

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: