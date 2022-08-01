PPA: Nearly 2,000 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia in last week of July

Children's art at a reception center for war refugees in Ukraine.
Children's art at a reception center for war refugees in Ukraine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A total of 1,962 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia the week of July 25-31, among them 373 children, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reported on Monday. To date, Estonia has received 48,772 refugees from Ukraine.

Of the 1,962 refugees to arrive in Estonia last week, 927 were considered to be in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia, the PPA reported (link in Estonian).

Since February 27, Estonia has received 48,772 war refugees from Ukraine. This total does not reflect arriving refugees who have been in transit through Estonia.

The state has also already registered 31,512 applications for temporary protection.

As of May 30, the PPA has published weekly, not daily, statistics online regarding the arrival of war refugees from Ukraine in Estonia.

Refugee info centers in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Jõhvi, Narva

The Social Insurance Board (SKA), the Estonian state institution in charge of accepting and providing aid to incoming war refugees, is currently operating refugee information centers in Tallinn (Tallinn Bus Station, Lastekodu 46), Tartu (Riia 179A), Pärnu (Pikk 18), Jõhvi (Viru 5A) and Narva (Peetri plats 3).

Located adjacent to the border checkpoint, the newest refugee info center was opened in Narva last week in cooperation with the city and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It can be contacted in Estonian, English or Russian via the Estonian state helpline at 1247 (+372 600 1247 from abroad) or via email at [email protected]

Editor: Aili Vahtla

