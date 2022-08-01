Estonian crisis hotline expanded to include Ukrainian-speaking providers

Starting Monday, August 1, the Social Insurance Board's (SKA) 24-hour victim support helpline 116 006 will be available in Ukrainian daily from 4-8 p.m.

If needed, callers can also request to schedule Ukrainian-language online video counseling outside of these hours, SKA said in a press release.

Joining the providers staffing the Estonian crisis hotline, which was previously already available in Estonian, Russian and English, are Ukrainian-speaking psychologists Antonina Hrys, Yaroslava Nikitina and Mariia Pavliuk.

"War trauma is an experience with long-lasting effects and which doesn't end after reaching a safe environment," explained Karmen Tall, head of Distance Counseling Services at SKA.

Tall noted that the number of people contacting the crisis hotline regarding Ukraine-related issues has decreased over time, however the calls themselves have become more complex in nature.

"While a few months ago, people were calling the crisis hotline mainly looking for info, primary concerns now involve the need for psychosocial first aid, anxiety and fear, mood disorders and housing-related issues," she said. "War refugees themselves have also expressed wanting to receive support in their native language as well."

Psychologists Antonina Hrys, Yaroslava Nikitina and Mariia Pavliuk. Source: Social Insurance Board

Another two Ukrainian-language psychologists have been working for SKA since the beginning of July as well, offering support to war refugees currently placed on the MS Isabelle in Tallinn or in temporary housing at accommodation establishments.

All of the government institution's new Ukrainian-speaking psychologists had previous experience working as practicing psychologists in Ukraine.

The crisis hotline's Ukrainian-language service will launch at 4 p.m. Monday and is currently contracted to operate through at least the end of 2022.

Click here for more information about SKA's victim support helpline 116 006.

More hotlines in Estonia

If you need help, the following crisis hotlines are available in Estonia:

Victim support helpline 116 006

-available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English

-daily from 4-8 p.m. in Ukrainian

Mental health support line 660 4500

-available 10 a.m.-midnight in Estonian, Russian and English

Pastoral care helpline 116 123

-available 2 p.m.-midnight in Estonian, Russian and English

Child helpline 116 111

-available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English

School psychologist hotline

-available Mondays through Fridays, 4-8 p.m. in Estonian at 1226

-available Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m. in Russian at 1227

-available Wednesdays, 4-8 p.m. in Ukrainian at 1227

