School psychologist hotline offering support in Ukrainian on Wednesdays

Beginning this Wednesday, the school psychologist hotline offering free and anonymous support from qualified psychologists is expanding its services to include Ukrainian-language support from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays. The Ukrainian-language hotline can be reached at 1227.

The hotline, which was already previously available in Estonian and Russian, is open to children, students, parents and anyone working with children and youth, the Ministry of Education and Research said in a press release.

The goal of the service, which is operated by the Estonian Association of School Psychologists, is to provide an easily accessible opportunity to speak to a qualified school psychologist anonymously and free of charge.

In an extraordinary video conference with EU education ministers, Ukrainian Minister of Education and Science Shkarlet Serhiy asked his colleagues to seek opportunities to support youth and children's mental health.

"The expansion of the hotline to offer Ukrainian-language support is essential," said Karmen Maikalu, chairperson of the Estonian Association of School Psychologists.

"Ukrainian-speaking school psychologists are prepared to counsel school-age children and youth as well as adults — parents and educators," Maikalu continued. "A free and anonymous phone call is an initial and easily accessible point of contact for psychological help, but when necessary, follow-up counseling may be offered as well."

As of March 22, a total of 22,185 refugees have arrived in Estonia since February 27, according to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) figures. This total includes thousands of children and youth.

Hotlines 1226 and 1227

The Estonian-language hotline at 1226 is available Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. The hotline at 1227 is available in Russian from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and in Ukrainian from 4-8 p.m.on Wednesdays.

All calls are anonymous and free of charge.

Click here for a link to the ministry's announcement about the hotline in Ukrainian.

