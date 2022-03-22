More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

As of Monday evening, 21,640 Ukrainian war refugees have arrived in Estonia since February 27, data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) show. The number of new arrivals has slowed in recent days.

On Monday, 769 people, including 263 children, arrived in Estonia, of whom 143 were in transit.

So far, 4,734 applications for temporary protection have been submitted. The number is low because Ukrainians can stay in the EU for 90 days without registering.

There are 6,011 people staying in accommodation provided by the state.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!