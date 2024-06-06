Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn.
Ukrainian refugees' registration center in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
On Thursday, the government supported the European Commission's proposal to extend the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees until March of 2026.

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said the government approved Estonia's positions for this month's EU justice and home affairs council meeting and it will support extending the temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees.

EU interior ministers want to agree in principle to extend the temporary protection of refugees until 2026. Currently, it is due to expire at the end of March 2025

