ERR adds Current Time, Ukrainian channel to streaming service
ERR's streaming service Jupiter will start broadcasting Russian-language TV channel Current Time (Настоящее Время) and Ukrainian-language live channel ICTV UA.
Current Time is run by Radio Free Europe and the Voice of America. It broadcasts 24 hours day news and reports on events in Ukraine. It can be watched here.
Last week, the Ukrainian-language live channel ICTV UA was added to Jupiter's live channel selection. Watch it here.
Jupiter is ERR's online streaming platform.
Editor: Helen Wright