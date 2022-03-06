News from Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne International

ERR is broadcasting English language updates from Ukrainian national broadcaster Suspilne International about the war.

The programs can be watched on ERR's streaming portal Jupiter and have English narration.

There will be three updates each day.

Watch the show here.

During the early hours of February 24, Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. More than 1.2 million people have already fled the country.

