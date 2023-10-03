Foreign minister opens Ukrainian bridge rebuilt with Estonia's support

News
Margus Tsahkna in Zhytomyr oblast, Ukraine at the reopening of the Malyn Bridge on October 3, 2023.
Margus Tsahkna in Zhytomyr oblast, Ukraine at the reopening of the Malyn Bridge on October 3, 2023. Source: Maksym Fedyshyn
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) on Tuesday opened a bridge in Ukraine which has been rebuilt with Estonia's support after it was partially destroyed in March 2022.

Tsahkna attended the Malyn Bridge ceremony in Zhytomyr Oblast, the region in central Ukraine that Estonia has pledged to rebuild.

Estonia contributed €1 million to the project, a third of the total cost.

On March 6, 2022, Russian forces bombed the area, destroying the Malyn Bridge which links two parts of the city.

The foreign minister said reconstructing the bridge is "crucial for the local community" and a "symbolic step" that shows Estonia's determination to support reconstruction efforts.

Margus Tsahkna in Zhytomyr oblast, Ukraine at the reopening of the Malyn Bridge on October 3, 2023. Source: Maksym Fedyshyn

"We are still here for the Ukrainians with economic assistance, military support and necessary skills to make sure people can return to their normal lives as soon as possible and Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union. Ukraine's reconstruction will take decades and it is all the more reason for us to do it consistently," Tsahkna said.

Estonia's part of the reconstruction was carried out by the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV) with the company Stricto Project of bridge expert Andreas Papp.

"It was less than a year from the launch of the bridge project until its completion and it was completed with our excellent partners in Ukraine," Andrea Kivi, acting executive director of ESTDEV, said.

Malyn is located west of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Source: Datawrapper/ ERR News

"The bridge symbolizes our faith in the future of Ukraine and it signifies the strong cooperation between our two countries."

Tsahkna attended the EU foreign ministers meeting in Kyiv on Monday and also met with Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kurakov and the parliament's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. 

Ukraine has asked countries to choose a region to support with their reconstruction efforts and Estonia selected Zhytomyr Oblast in May 2022.

A new kindergarten has already been opened with Estonia's assistance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:37

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

21:06

Gallery: Kumu exhibition showcases three Baltic female artists' works

20:11

Foreign minister opens Ukrainian bridge rebuilt with Estonia's support

19:45

Tartu residents can vote in participative budget from October 5

19:11

Tallinn's Christmas Market returns on December 1

18:43

PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

18:12

Survey: Customers losing interest in domestic food products

17:51

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

17:35

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

17:20

Education minister has not intervened in Mailis Reps case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

08:07

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

02.10

Estonia purchasing ATACMS as US presses on with replacement system

02.10

Early medieval Estonia's favorite color was 'blackish blue'

02.10

Top NATO general: All of society must pitch in to secure eastern flank

02.10

September 2023 in Estonia the warmest since records began

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: