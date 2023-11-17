Estonia sends four buses to Ukraine to help prepare for winter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent four buses to Ukraine on November 17, 2023.
Four buses destined for Kharkiv and Zhytomyr in Ukraine depart on Friday (November 17) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The vehicles were donated by a private donor.

Two buses will be given to Zhytomyr Oblast, where Estonia is focusing its reconstruction efforts.

The remaining vehicles will go to two cities in Kharkiv Oblast. They will help manage the damage to the transport system in Ukraine and ensure the mobility of the population, in particular ahead of winter, the MFA said.

"Ukrainians have demonstrated their resilience and bravery in fighting Russia's aggression, and the aim of our humanitarian aid is to support their efforts – especially as winter is approaching and Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure are growing," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

He added that "war fatigue" cannot be allowed to set in and Ukrainians must be supported for as long as they need.

"The buses will help Ukraine manage the damage inflicted on their transport system and ensure the continuation of normal life in regions, especially in light of the coming winter. I am very happy that we have a chance to send very practical assistance to Ukraine once again," he said.

In 2022, the MFA sent 44 buses to Ukraine, which were taken off routes in Estonia and donated by the Transport Authority.

The ministry paid for the buses to be repaired and they were then sent to the Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, and Poltava oblasts and to Bucha.

So far, Estonia has given Ukraine humanitarian aid worth an estimated €25.3 million, with €6.3 million coming from the public sector.

"A great and unprecedented contribution in this aid has come from the private sector and third sector – today's donation to the Zhytomyr and Kharkiv oblasts is an example of the support of Estonia's private sector," the ministry said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

