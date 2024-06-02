Gallery: First Estonian-supported family group home opened in Ukraine

Estonia and the Olena Zelenska Foundation (OZF) on Saturday opened the first of four brand new family-style small group homes in Ukraine' Zhytomyr region. The house was built as part of OZF's "Room for Childhood" initiative with financial support from Estonia.

"Despite the war, the loss of their homes, the usual ring, these families with a huge number of children have endless optimism and continue to dream – and this is the most important thing," Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said according to a press release.

"I am glad that my foundation provides such families space for their dreams – and not just space in the form of new square meters," she added.

The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) managed the project on Estonia's behalf.

"Offering Ukraine hope is a monumental task, given how extensive the devastation caused by this war is," said ESTDEV CEO Klen Jäärats. "ESTDEV is continuing its exemplary cooperation with OZF in the construction of family-style group homes, and throughout the process, we aim to provide comprehensive support for Ukraine's social welfare system."

"Supporting Ukraine is our top priority, and the completion of this family house is an important milestone clearly demonstrating that we are keeping our promise," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) highlighted. "We will continue to invest in a secure future for Ukraine and Ukrainian children. Every step we take for Ukraine will help bring the war to a victorious end."

Six months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, parents and foster parents Anastasiia and Oleksii Melnyk and the seven children in their care moved from the Donetsk region to temporary housing in the Zhytomyr Oblast town of Hryshkivtsi. The Melnyks have one biological child, age 12, and six foster children ranging in age from 8-15.

The newly finished 285-square-meter family-style group home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and was designed to be mobility accessible. The yard also includes an underground concrete bomb shelter.

Estonia provided €376,000 in funding for the project, and has financed the construction of a further three family-style small group homes in the Zhytomyr region as well, slated to be completed by the end of the year.

This summer, ESTDEV, in cooperation with OZF and Estonia's Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Social Affairs, will also bring the families who were chosen to live in these houses to Estonia, where the adult caregivers will receive training on trauma-informed foster care and the children can attend a summer camp designed to provide respite from wartime conditions in Ukraine.

One of dozens of houses

Currently, there are more than 1,300 large foster families in Ukraine, caring for 5-10 orphaned children each, and according to the ministry, at least 80 of these families have had their homes destroyed in the ongoing war. As part of the "Room for Childhood" initiative, OZF has built 14 family-style small group homes in eight regions across Ukraine.

Construction of these homes is being financed entirely by international donors, including Estonia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government as well as Australia's Minderoo Foundation. Eight families have already moved into their newly-built homes; another six are slated to move in within the month.

OZF has also announced the project will continue, and that the foundation wants to build at least ten more houses this year.

