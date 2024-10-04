PACE Estonian delegation chair: Fate of Ukrainian children an urgent crisis

Speaking at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) this week, Estonian delegation chair MP Kadri Tali (Eesti 200) urged the assembly to draw up a concrete action plan to save the children that have been taken from Ukraine to Russia.

This week's discussion in Strasbourg centered around a report regarding the fate of Ukrainian civilians, including children, who have disappeared due to Russia's military activity, the Riigikogu said in a press release.

In her address, MP Kadri Tali (Eesti 200), chair of the Estonian delegation to PACE, emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine has led to extensive kidnappings and forced resettling, particularly in terms of children.

"Some estimates say that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken to Russia in order to 'save' them," she highlighted. "In actual fact, this is a deliberate activity aimed at robbing a nation of its future and identity."

The MP highlighted the parallels to Estonian history, referred to her own family's experiences, and emphasized that the events taking place in Ukraine constitute a genocide.

"If the Estonian nation had lost the same proportion of its children, our whole nation would have been wiped out," she emphasized.

Tali stressed the urgency of this crisis, where every hesitation costs lives and breaks up families. She pointed out that people are expected to intervene immediately if they ever see a child in distress in their everyday lives. "Then what are we waiting for now?" she asked. "If this was your child, would you hesitate?"

She concluded her speech by calling the international community to quick and decisive action. "Separating children from their native country and their parents is not only a crime, but also brings along irreparable consequences due to Russification," she underscored.

At a meeting with Vladimir Kara-Murza, MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform), a fellow member of the Estonian delegation and the PACE rapporteur on democratic forces in Russia, discussed the frameworks of future cooperation between the Council of Europe (CoE) and Russian opposition politicians. He also initiated a resolution on improving communication with democratic forces in Russia.

Kross was moreover appointed rapporteur on the legal consequences of Russia's war of aggression as well.

This week, the assembly likewise discussed the fight against propaganda campaigns and disinformation. The Estonian delegation supports the relevant PACE resolutions and is cooperating with its fellow delegations from Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Scandinavian countries to bring the topic into even greater focus.

The Estonian delegation to PACE, consisting of delegation chair MP Kadri Tali (Eesti 200) and members MP Eerik Niiles-Kross (Reform) and Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), took part in PACE's fall session in Strasbourg from September 30 through October 3.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!