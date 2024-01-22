X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

PACE agenda to focus in part on Ukrainian kids deported to Russia

News
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Source: Vincent Kessler
News

A three-MP Estonian delegation is in Strasbourg this week for the Winter Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where one of the main issues on the agenda is the situation of Ukrainian children, including their deportation to Russia.

MP Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200), head of the Estonian delegation to PACE, defined the focus of their participation this week as striving to convince MPs from other European countries to join forces against Russia's cruelty and the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children, according to a press release.

"PACE's core values are human rights, democracy and strengthening the rule of law, and we need to act to keep it this way," Pakosta said.

The Riigikogu is in the process of drawing up a statement clearly detailing the violation of international law and condemning Russia's activities, which have a tragic effect on innocent children, the Estonian parliament said.

"Not only do we have to condemn the deportation of children, we also must emphasize Russia's culpability for crimes against humanity," Pakosta continued, likewise stressing the importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in prosecuting war criminals.

The Estonian MP also expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ten-point peace plan, which includes the return of the deported children from Russia.

"As European citizens, we have the moral duty to demonstrate that we are not okay with Russia's cruelty against defenseless children in any way or form," she emphasized.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska will also take part in the discussion.

This week, the PACE Assembly will also be electing a new president as the term of current President Tiny Kox draws to a close, as well as a new Council of Europe commissioner for human rights, among other issues on the agenda.

The Estonian delegation – consisting of Pakosta, MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) and alternate MP Reili Rand (SDE) – will also take the opportunity to show its support for the candidacy of long-term Estonian PACE delegation member Indrek Saar for the position of secretary general of the Council of Europe at the elections to be held this June.

The 2024 PACE Winter Session is taking place in Strasbourg from this Monday through Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

19:26

Geologist: Paldiski cliff will recede by about 25 meters over next century

19:10

Aaviksoo: Suggestion to look for money only in ministry of education unfair

18:24

Expert: Ust-Luga drone attack will not affect Russia's activities in Ukraine

17:55

Estonia continues to have EU's lowest debt burden

17:23

President's Office dismisses MPs' rebukes over Independence Day invite cuts

17:00

Coalition fails to agree on teachers' salaries

16:55

PACE agenda to focus in part on Ukrainian kids deported to Russia

16:19

Climate ministry: Estonian needs electricity storage facilities

15:30

Report: Teachers brave cold weather to demand government keeps promises

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:31

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

12:26

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

08:21

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

11:53

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: