Cornerstones laid for two more family homes in Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) laid cornerstones for two more family homes during a visit to Ukraine this week.

Estonia is building the homes as part of reconstruction efforts in Ukraine in Zhytomyr.

"Supporting children who have suffered in the war is our priority because these children have paid the highest price – they have lost their parents, their home and their childhood," the minister said

The family homes are Estonia's third reconstruction project in rebuilding Zhytomyr, the region it has chosen to help rebuild.

"Estonia's support for reconstruction in Ukraine is long-term," Tsahkna said.

During his three-day trip, Tsahkna also met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna, Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and other officials.

Meetings covered support for Ukraine, using Russian frozen assets to rebuild the country, holding Russia's leadership to account, and Ukraine's European integration and NATO accession.

Tsahkna stressed he expects NATO to send a "clear message" about Ukraine's future in the alliance at the Washington Summit next month.

"We cannot get bogged down because Ukraine needs prompt decisions. The same applies for European Union accession – Ukraine has taken all the necessary steps and met all criteria, while fighting a military invasion at the same time," he said.

His meeting with Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov focused on the Tallinn Mechanism.

