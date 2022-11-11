Estonia to host rebuilding Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast conference

News
Urmas Reinsalu during his first foreign visit as minister in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine in August 2022.
Urmas Reinsalu during his first foreign visit as minister in Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine in August 2022. Source: Ministery of Foreign Affairs.
News

Estonia will host a conference to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, bringing together partners from several countries to decide on a course of action.

Estonia is among the first countries to begin rebuilding in Ukraine and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has already laid the cornerstone of a new kindergarten in the city of Ovruch.

The conference will take place on December 7. There will be two panel discussions focusing on reconstruction challenges, practical action and international cooperation. Participants will come from Ukraine, Estonia and elsewhere.

Reinsalu said the event's aim is to bring people together to agree on future action.

"Rebuilding Ukraine takes a considerable amount of time and resources, and this process requires a common effort, and diverse international and domestic cooperation. We hope that Estonia can serve as an example to other countries with its initiative and first successful projects," the foreign minister said.

Estonia will help rebuild Ukraine's war-torn Zhytomyr Oblast. Source: ERR News

Estonia has chosen to focus its efforts on Zhytomyr Oblast due to prior links with the region. The Ukrainian government requested willing countries select a specific area to help.

"In anticipation of victory, it is important to help Ukraine rebuild the country now, focusing on restoring destroyed civilian sites and infrastructure," Reinsalu said in a statement.

"Our core principle in reconstruction is to meet Ukraine's actual needs and long-term plans, and while we will concentrate on Zhytomyr Oblast, we will plan our regional projects in such a way that the experience and know-how gained can be used in the entire country."

In recent months, buses, ambulances and laptops have been sent to the region by the government and Tallinn City Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:37

Gallery: Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits Estonia

18:38

Tartu starts constructing winter ice rink

18:26

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

18:03

Estonia to host rebuilding Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast conference

17:18

Ida-Viru loses one Riigikogu mandate to Harju, Rapla electoral district

17:00

US Coast Guard ship visits Estonia for first time since 1998

16:52

Fate of Maarjamäe Memorial likely to remain up to next government

16:36

Folk school wants Estonian folk customs taught in schools too

16:24

European Commission predicts 6.6 percent inflation drop for Estonia in 2023

16:18

Gallery: Porto Franco hearing gets underway at Harju County Court Updated

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

10.11

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

11:03

Feature: Erasmus 'family' provides spark to light up matchdays in Tartu

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

10.11

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

11:49

Estonia may have to pay out Russian pensions to local residents itself

10.11

Government planning to tighten moped driving requirements

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: