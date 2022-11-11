Estonia to host rebuilding Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast conference

Estonia will host a conference to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine's Zhytomyr Oblast, bringing together partners from several countries to decide on a course of action.

Estonia is among the first countries to begin rebuilding in Ukraine and Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) has already laid the cornerstone of a new kindergarten in the city of Ovruch.

The conference will take place on December 7. There will be two panel discussions focusing on reconstruction challenges, practical action and international cooperation. Participants will come from Ukraine, Estonia and elsewhere.

Reinsalu said the event's aim is to bring people together to agree on future action.

"Rebuilding Ukraine takes a considerable amount of time and resources, and this process requires a common effort, and diverse international and domestic cooperation. We hope that Estonia can serve as an example to other countries with its initiative and first successful projects," the foreign minister said.

Estonia will help rebuild Ukraine's war-torn Zhytomyr Oblast. Source: ERR News

Estonia has chosen to focus its efforts on Zhytomyr Oblast due to prior links with the region. The Ukrainian government requested willing countries select a specific area to help.

"In anticipation of victory, it is important to help Ukraine rebuild the country now, focusing on restoring destroyed civilian sites and infrastructure," Reinsalu said in a statement.

"Our core principle in reconstruction is to meet Ukraine's actual needs and long-term plans, and while we will concentrate on Zhytomyr Oblast, we will plan our regional projects in such a way that the experience and know-how gained can be used in the entire country."

In recent months, buses, ambulances and laptops have been sent to the region by the government and Tallinn City Council.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!