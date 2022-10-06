Tallinn donates 50 laptops to school in Zhytomyr, Ukraine

Fifty laptops were donated to a school in Ukraine's Zhytomyr oblast by Tallinn City Council Chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) during a visit to the country.

The used laptops were given to Lyceum 25 in Zhytomyr, the northern region Estonia is helping to rebuild, and donated by the council.

Educational institutions need IT equipment because contact learning is not possible due to the war, Tallinn City Council said.

"Zhytomyr's Lyceum 25 was not randomly chosen," Ossinovski said.

"The school was hit by a rocket at the beginning of the war, resulting in the almost complete destruction of the school building. All equipment and study materials necessary for learning activities were destroyed in the attack. Constructing a new school building is a massive long-term endeavor, but we can still support the education of those pupils who will be forced to learn in replacement buildings in the coming years."

The chairman visited Ukraine last week to understand where Tallinn can offer support and cooperation in the future.

"Rebuilding Ukraine is such a massive undertaking that, in addition to national and international actors, even municipalities play a role in this endeavor. As Estonia's largest municipality, Tallinn definitely needs to demonstrate leadership in this undertaking," he said.

Nordic, Baltic capital mayors discuss aid to Ukraine

Mayors of the Nordic and Baltic capital cities discussed the educational needs of Ukrainian war refugees and how they can support cities in Ukraine during an online meeting on Wednesday.

They exchanged information on the situation of war refugees, including Ukrainian students, in their cities and confirmed their continued commitment to close cooperation in hosting war refugees, assisting Ukrainian cities and addressing the energy crisis.

Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center), who chaired the meeting, said cooperation between cities is key to finding solutions to cross-border problems.

"Alongside finding much-needed additional funding, we must not forget a systemic and coordinated approach, which is the only way to provide real and effective assistance to Ukrainian cities," he said.

This was the fourth meeting of the Baltic-Nordic Mayors cooperation format.

It was attended by leaders from Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius.

