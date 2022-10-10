SKA: 60,000 Ukrainian war refugees have stayed in Estonia since February 24

110.425 people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine have entered Estonia since the current phase of the war started, on February 24 this year. Of this figure, 60,002 have remained in Estonia, data from the Social Insurance Board (SKA) reveals.

A total of 50,423, or 45.7 percent of those who have arrived in Estonia, have used it as a transit country and moved on since their arrival, the SKA says.

26,945, or 24.4 percent, of the total who entered Estonia as war refugees from Ukraine were minors, the board adds.

The UN says 7.65 million Ukrainians have crossed the Ukrainian state border due to the war, of which 4.21 million have received temporary protection in other countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!