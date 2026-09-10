X!

Natural History Museum opens 64th mushroom exhibition

News
Wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia. August 2025.
Wild mushrooms in Southern Estonia. August 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/author's submission
News

Researchers recommend heading out to forage, but warn against picking poisonous mushrooms, 15 species of which found in Estonia can be fatal.

The first mushrooms to arrive at the Natural History Museum's exhibition came from Mustamäe: common puffballs, which are edible.

"Our botanists still recommend not eating mushrooms that grow in the city. It is better to choose mushrooms found in forests, farther away from urban areas," said Liisa Johanna Lukk, communications manager at the Estonian Museum of Natural History.

Mushrooms growing in cities and alongside roads may contain heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic.

The Natural History Museum's mushroom foragers have a busy night ahead of them, as their haul from Lahemaa must be arranged before Thursday. The most intriguing specimens are, of course, the poisonous mushrooms. Estonia has around 200 poisonous species, 15 of which can be fatal. Visitors to the exhibition can learn which poisonous mushrooms can be easily mistaken for edible species.

"One of the deadly poisonous mushrooms found in Estonia's forests is the death cap. It can, for example, be confused with the green brittlegill. Viewed from the cap, the green brittlegill is also green. The important differences are on the stem, which is why we emphasize that you should not cut a mushroom off in the forest, but instead remove the entire mushroom from the moss," said mushroom exhibition curator Marja-Liisa Kämärä.

Death cap. Source: Sven Pruul/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0

The mushroom exhibition opens at 4 p.m. Thursday. It is the museum's 64th mushroom exhibition and also the last to be held in its old building before the museum begins moving to its new location this fall.

The mushroom exhibition will remain open until September 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:07

Photos: Spanish Air Force F‑18s join NATO air defense mission in Estonia

16:30

Art Museum of Estonia practices evacuation of museum objects

16:10

Ida‑Viru women's job program puts most of €800,000 budget into staffing

15:51

Former high-ranking EDF officers: Who is running the government in Estonia?

15:46

Estonia's government dismisses Ministry of Defense permanent secretary Updated

15:39

Prime minister: 2027 budget like a suitcase already full to bursting

15:23

Hostage-takers hold Tartu family at gunpoint for a million euros

15:05

Gallery: Mythbústers' comics exhibition opens at Estonian Academy of Arts

14:29

eDNA-based monitoring helping identify invasive crawfish species in Estonia

13:53

Erik Gamzejev: Both locals and outsiders deliver big at Station Narva

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

Parents sue Estonian school over early start time

09.09

Teens charged in hate‑fueled arson attacks on ethnic-owned Tallinn food businesses

08.09

Estonia ranks among top countries in latest PISA results

09.09

Estonia: Russian grain transit through Baltic ports 'not acceptable'

09.09

Estonian‑co‑produced film gets 7‑minute standing ovation in Venice

06.09

Experiment: How easy is it to buy a research paper on the black market?

09.09

Estonia might remove companies that miss reporting deadlines from Business Register

09.09

Rail Baltica trains procurement fails

09.09

Experiment: Pärnu County soil so 'alive' it devours pair of underpants in 3 months

09.09

Estonian PM to officially offer former EDF commander the post of defense minister Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo