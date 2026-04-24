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Forager-favorite spring mushrooms popping up early in parts of Estonia

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Source: Gljivarsko Društvo NIŠ/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
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Morels are already appearing in forests across Southeastern Estonia, marking an early start to the spring foraging season.

Near the Latvian border in the Paganamaa area, longtime mushroom enthusiast Marje Mürk says finding morels is less about searching and more about knowing where to look.

"You don't go out looking for them by chance; you find a spot and remember it, because they'll return there for years," she said.

Forest edges, clearings and roadside areas are often good places to check for the distinctive honeycomb-capped species.

Mürk praised morels as among the most flavorful wild mushrooms, noting that unlike some other species, they don't require parboiling before use and are often clean enough to cook without washing.

Morel. Source: ERR

"They have a distinct morel flavor, incredibly good," she said, adding that some compare the taste to truffles. "If you haven't tried them, you just can't really know."

Weather will play a key role in how the spring mushrooms season develops. Morels prefer cooler conditions but struggle in dry weather, as they need moisture to thrive.

"They don't like the drought we're currently experiencing and can be sensitive to the sun," Mürk said.

"But they're not overly bothered by cold," she added. "Even out in the open, [last year's morels] survived nine below zero just fine with no trouble at all."

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Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

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