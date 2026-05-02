X!

Auditor General: South-East Estonia plan an 'opium for the masses'

News
Work in progress beefing up Estonia's southeastern border.
Work in progress beefing up Estonia's southeastern border. Source: Hendrik Tali/RKIK
News

A more than a decade-old action plan for southeastern Estonia exists mainly on paper, and has become almost an 'opium for the people', Auditor General Janar Holm said.

Holm made his remarks in the aftermath of a National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) report issued this week which found the government's Southeastern Estonia development plan has had little real impact, and risks being ineffective without concrete action.

"People in South-East Estonia face issues — be it with electricity supply, road conditions, healthcare, or internet connectivity. All of this is written down, yet there are no solutions. Instead, it is a document that is like opium for the people," Holm told X.
One of the most ambitious ideas in the 11-year-old, 10-page document was to bring 5 percent of state agency jobs to the South-East Estonia region. In actuality, state agencies have instead been moving in the opposite direction, away from the region, while support for the area has been insufficient, while, Holm said, funding which has been directed to the region has not led to clear results.

"420 million (euros), of which 262 million were subsidies, and of that specifically only 2 percent went to South-East Estonia. And no one even knows how that 2 percent has contributed," Holm said.

Auditor General Janar Holm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The region has fallen into an even more difficult situation since the war in Ukraine started.

Tiit Toots, board member of the Võrumaa Development Center (SA Võrumaa arenduskeskus), said defense and border infrastructure being put in place – southeastern Estonia is the only region where Estonia's border with Russia runs over land, albeit sparsely populated and often wilderness areas – has had a deleterious effect on the region's economy.

"In fact, the cumulative negative impact of building defense and border infrastructure in this region is greater than elsewhere in Estonia, and in the long term, I believe it will also negatively affect our socio-economic indicators. Therefore, I think the state must give South-East Estonia even more special attention," Toots said.

Ultimately it is down to the central government to decide what to do, Holm said. "We could take this to the government and discuss how to solve the problems of South-East Estonia."

However, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has conceded that over the years it has not been able to meet the goals set in the plan, and has said change will not come until the issue becomes cross-ministerial.

"We will certainly bring the broader topic to the government for discussion, and we will proceed based on three aspects. First, decisions related to regional development must be made at a strategic level. Second, they must be binding on other sectoral policies.

And third — more resources must be directed outside Harju County, and from there we must assess which regions require special conditions," said Kai Kalmann-Jotautas, head of the ministry's regional policy department.

The National Audit Office report said the existing plan for Southeastern Estonia has not had concrete real impact, adding the region continues to lag in key economic and demographic indicators, ranking worst in Estonia for healthy life years. Holm warned in the report that strategy documents risk creating "false hope" without real results. The plan mostly repackages existing measures, with unclear links between problems, actions, and outcomes, the report stated, recommending either tying the plans to measurable results, or scrapping them entirely.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mirjam Mõttus.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Mai Narva rises to 32nd in world chess rankings

15:14

EKRE nominates Mart Helme its presidential candidate

14:32

Mud wrestling takes center stage at Tartu's student days spring fest

13:02

Eesti Post revenues up 9% in 2025, turned loss into profit

11:32

Järva County daffodil fields in full bloom with the warm weather

09:54

Auditor General: South-East Estonia plan an 'opium for the masses'

08:29

Estonian swimmers put in good results at Fort Lauderdale Open

08:06

Tallinn Zoo's 'licorice' garden dormice soon to be reintroduced to the wild Updated

07:58

Minister hails 'historic' South America Mercosur trade agreement

01.05

Flight safety in Estonia not compromised by Russian GPS disruptions

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.04

Japanese Embassy releases Tallinn Sakura cherry blossom map

01.05

Estonian government approves NATO allies' role in 'little green men' threats

30.04

President Alexander Stubb: I'm very proud of my Estonian heritage

01.05

Estonian mixed curling pair out of world championships despite winning last match

30.04

Slava Ukraina restaurant closes in Tallinn after surviving arson

01.05

Trailcam shows 'injured' bear in hot pursuit of 'pregnant' elk

01.05

Flight safety in Estonia not compromised by Russian GPS disruptions

01.05

Turkish defense firm's ammo plant could bring 1,000 jobs to Ida-Viru County

30.04

Cardiologist: Information overload takes a toll on the heart

01.05

Ministry: Alar Karis highest paid public sector wage earner in 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo