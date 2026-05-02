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Eesti Post revenues up 9% in 2025, turned loss into profit

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Omniva (Eesti Post) post office. Photo is illustrative.
Omniva (Eesti Post) post office. Photo is illustrative. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
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State-owned postal service Eesti Post reported revenues were up 9 percent last year, to €154.7 million, while net profit reached €5.9 million.

The company had posted a net loss of €0.6 million in 2024.

Eesti Post is branded as Omniva in Estonia, and also operates in the other two Baltic states.

Revenues were up €13.3 million in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Most of the growth derived from parcel and courier services, whose revenue rose by 13 percent over the year to €109.4 million, Eesti Post reported, mostly relating to the Christmas season.

Parcel volumes alone rose by 11 percent to 50.3 million items, though growth varied by country: Latvia and Lithuania saw nearly 10 percent growth, while in Estonia volumes fell by 15 percent, reflecting a continued weakness of the domestic market, the company said.

Revenue from postal services amounted to €38.6 million, down €100,000 on the previous year. Eesti Post noted that services including paper letters, home delivery of periodicals, and financial transactions through the postal network have been experiencing declining demand in successive years.

Eesti Post also reported a continued decline in the volume of universal postal services, 13 percent from 2024 to 2025, to 2.8 million items. Revenue from universal postal services fell by around 20 percent, or around €1.9 million, to €7.6 million.

Addressed advertising volumes also fell year-on-year to 2025, by 6.3 percent, even as revenues from this advertising sector rose by 9 percent.

The total volume of periodical home delivery fell by 11 percent, while losses from periodicals grew from €1.8 million in 2024 to €2.6 million.

Eesti Post group's operating expenses totaled €153.9 million in 2025, an on-year rise of 7 percent.

Wage costs rose by 6 percent to €69.1 million, principally due to higher wages and one-off costs related to restructuring.

Eesti Post carried out some layoffs in office and support functions, with redundancy costs amounting to €1.6 million. The average number of employees with Eesti Post fell by 119, to 2,376.

The group's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reached €25.2 million, a 67 percent increase on year.

Eesti Post did not pay dividends in either 2024 or 2025. Owner expectations, approved in July and updated in December last year, however, state that the group should provide a stable dividend contribution to the state, with a target payout ratio of 50–100 percent of net profits over a 5-year average.

A dividend payment of €0.41 million is expected from Eesti Post's 2025 profit on this basis.

Talks about a possible privatization of Omniva are ongoing.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

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