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Parempoolsed misses financial filing deadline for fourth straight year

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Parempoolsed party council meeting on Saturday. June 6, 2026.
Parempoolsed party council meeting on Saturday. June 6, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed missed the deadline for filing its 2025 financial report, marking the fourth year in a row it has failed to submit its annual filing on time.

While the party was in good company in that around two-thirds of entities required to file 2025 financials also missed the June 30 deadline, all the other major political parties managed to submit their reports on time.

Parempoolsed deputy chair Vanaselja took personal responsibility for the latest delay, saying it was "entirely my fault as the person responsible for submitting the party's annual report," and adding that he had neglected to provide the auditor with all the necessary documentation in a timely manner.

This had a knock-on effect, causing the auditor to run behind schedule too. The report, which was approved at a recent party congress, is still with the auditor, the deputy chair added.

Everyone in Parempoolsed works on party matters alongside their regular jobs, Vanaselja went on, noting time management and the coordination of party work are among "our biggest challenges."

The report should be ready for submission "at the latest by the beginning of next week," he continued.

Parempoolsed, founded in late 2022, has missed the financial report deadline every year so far.

In 2022, Vanaselja said the delay stemmed from how the setting up of the party had been recorded in the business register. As this did not happen until October, the plan was to submit the 2022 report together with the 2023 document, Vanaselja said at the time.

That 2023 report missed the filing deadline too, albeit only by four days, while the 2024 report was also late, with a heavy workload burden on the auditors given as the reason that time.

As for next year, Vanaselja said he hoped the party would by then have sufficient funding and supporters to hire a secretary general whose responsibilities would include overseeing the party's financial documentation.

While the mainstream parties usually get their reports filed on time, according to business daily Äripäev there are "dozens" of politicians who have links to organizations which also failed to submit their 2025 annual financial report on time. The issue cut across the political spectrum, the paper said.

Parempoolsed is hoping to win its first Riigikogu seats at the March election next year. The party leader is Lavly Perling, a former prosecutor general.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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