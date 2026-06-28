Political parties already campaigning for March 2027 elections

Several of Estonia's political parties have already begun campaigning for the next Riigikogu elections, hanging banners and ordering newspaper adverts, which will take place in March 2027.

Non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed's advertisements can already be seen in Tallinn and, starting next week, in other cities as well. Indrek Luberg, a member of the party's executive board, said it wants to get ahead of the others in terms of visibility.

"Another reason is that prices are affordable for us right now. We will definitely expand the campaign starting in August," he said.

Parempoolsed's strategy is to attract attention through unconventional advertising. During the local elections, for example, they used upside-down vans to symbolise the state of the Estonian economy.

Parempoolsed's local election campaign in 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

At the same time, financial considerations are also important. "We simply wouldn't pour money into advertising. We'd only do the things that really produce results and cost as little as possible," Luberg said.

The Reform Party is using newspaper advertisements and social media to introduce both its candidates and its policy positions. The party's secretary general, Kristo Enn Vaga, said the campaign will reach its peak starting in January.

"Before that, all parties, including the Reform Party, run smaller mini-campaigns. The larger campaign begins in the autumn, while posters, television advertisements and everything else start in January," Vaga explained.

The secretary general said the party also plans to continue using humorous social media advertisements, similar to one featuring an "unknown minister" with Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis in the lead role.

"On social media, you're not just competing with other political parties, but with all content creators and every other advertisement," Vaga said.

Isamaa, the Social Democrats (SDE) and the Centre Party all said they will begin their campaigns in the autumn.

SDE Deputy Chairman Tanel Kiik said the most active period for outdoor advertising and social media campaigning is indeed autumn and winter.

"In the summer, it's more sensible to meet people, gather ideas and prepare our platform," he said.

Isamaa is meeting voters at various summer events with its campaign tents. According to the party's deputy chair Riina Solman, it is still too early for posters. Both the party and individual candidates will contribute to campaign spending.

"The party provides the basic things — candies and bags, perhaps a few other items as well. We now have coffee cups, for example. These are supplied by the party for all representatives to hand out at the tents. But I will certainly contribute myself as well," Solman said.

Vadim Belobrotsev, a member of the Center Party's executive board, said the party's strongest asset is direct communication with voters, both at campaign tents and in other formats.

"It is very important for them that they can talk about their concerns and make proposals," he said.

Election day for the 2027 Riigikogu elections is March 7, 2027.

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