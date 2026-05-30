Estonia installs first counter-drone systems on its border with Russia

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has installed the first section of fixed counter-drone detection and surveillance systems on Estonia's eastern border.

The entire border with Russia is set to get full coverage by year's end, and the first counter-drone systems have been put in place along three sections of the southeastern land border between the Estonia–Latvia–Russia tri-border point and the Luhamaa crossing, the Ministry of the Interior announced Saturday.

"The first systems are in place and operational. This is, of course, only the beginning: we are moving toward a nationwide drone-monitoring network, but this step shows that the preparatory work carried out so far has paid off. Recent drone incidents demonstrate that we assessed threats very realistically when planning our capabilities and made our decisions carefully. Our eastern border is well protected, and improved drone capabilities will enhance the sense of security across Europe," Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said.

The minister on Friday received a briefing in southeastern Estonia on eastern border construction near the "Saatse Boot" area as well as surveillance-system installation along the Piusa River. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) demonstrated new mobile surveillance systems for areas needing additional monitoring. Taro said he was convinced border-surveillance capabilities are "improving every day," with work "moving ahead" and border protection "becoming even stronger."

Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

The PPA is currently conducting procurement procedures for surveillance equipment for the next sections of the border, while construction and preparatory work are proceeding as planned or even ahead of schedule. On border sections 9 and 10, between Koidula and Saatse, the contractor has pledged to complete the work by the end of this year, several months ahead of schedule, a development that Taro praised.

The interior minister also met with representatives of the Setomaa municipal government to discuss concerns related to the management of border-crossing waiting lines.

Construction of the eastern border and improvements to drone-surveillance capabilities are being carried out with co-financing from the EU.

Most of Estonia's eastern border follows watercourses, but its southeasternmost portion runs over land, often heavily forested and sparsely populated.

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