X!

Gallery: Government unveils new Estonian drone roadmap

News
The Estonian government unveiled its new drone roadmap in Tallinn on Friday. June 12, 2026.
Open gallery
53 photos
News

The Estonian government unveiled a drone roadmap aimed at expanding counter-drone capabilities, easing testing rules and speeding up adoption across defense and the economy.

In late April, the government greenlit a bill expanding the authority of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), police and critical infrastructure operators to detect and counter suspicious drones in peacetime.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the bill would allow, for example, trained security teams to use shotguns or electronic countermeasures such as radio jammers against drones under certain conditions and regulatory oversight.

Industry representatives, meanwhile, say Estonia's own regulatory environment still limits broader testing and deployment.

DefSecIntel Solutions has tested systems during NATO exercises and already supplies equipment internationally. The company, which also operates in Ukraine, produces radar systems and uses interceptor drones developed in Estonia, Germany and Latvia.

According to strategy and communications chief Getter Oper, such systems could bring down any stray drones entering Estonian airspace without the need for fighter jets.

"Operationally, everything has worked," she said. "We can detect hostile drones and take them down in different ways."

Oper said Estonia already has the technical capability, but regulations limit real-world deployment and testing.

Testing easier in Latvia, Ukraine

Another industry representative pointed to similar restrictions in more advanced scenarios.

"If you need to mount explosives on drones, it gets significantly more complicated," said Kraftworks sales chief Karmo Saar. "From what I'm seeing through our partner companies, this looks much easier to do in Latvia and Ukraine."

Oper added that Estonia's testing ranges are heavily used, limiting available capacity.

"Testing opportunities could definitely be better," she said.

The new roadmap, officials said, should close these gaps and speed up counter-drone development.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:50

Gallery: Government unveils new Estonian drone roadmap

16:29

Police: Quick resale makes stolen bikes hard to recover

15:35

Estonia's Social Democrats push to criminalize deepfake explicit images

14:40

Banks taking on scammers with new Smart-ID+ upgrade

13:37

Head of maritime school: Children need to respect the sea, not fear it

12:34

Estonia makes prestigious SSL Gold Cup sailing finals in Rio de Janeiro

11:36

Estonian experts warn of risks as US eyes military drawdown in Europe

10:41

Martin Mölder: The possible cost of an easy political victory

09:39

Summer event rained out? Ticket holders have refund options

08:41

Nearly 500 abandoned fishing nets pulled from Estonian side of Lake Peipus

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.06

Estonia, Ukraine stop short of signing drone deal after Zelenskyy visit

12.06

Tallinn erects modular bomb shelter in the heart of the city Updated

12.06

Estonians marry less and divorce more often

11.06

Tallinn moves Ukrainian flag at Freedom Square onto scaffolding

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

12.06

Government on crash course: Eesti 200 refuses to give up means-tested benefits

12.06

Possible tornado reported Thursday as severe storms swept Southern Estonia

12.06

Raimond Kaljulaid: Interests of large European countries might not align with Estonia's

11.06

Remote bog island in Southern Estonia blanketed in blooming irises

12.06

18 cattle die in Pärnu County BRSV outbreak

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo