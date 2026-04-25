Drivers urged to take care on the roads with return to wintry conditions

High winds, rain and even sleet and snow forecast for this weekend will make driving conditions difficult.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has called for drivers to exercise caution in traffic, particularly since many vehicles will already be fitted out with their summer tires.

The board recommends postponing trips where possible, and to allow significantly more time than usual for travel and to drive carefully where a journey is unavoidable.

Rain is forecast for much of the country Saturday, with sleet possible in places, and the state weather service has issued a red-level warning for Saaremaa and Hiiumaa for the weekend.

Eastern Estonia is also subject to an orange-level warning.

The Estonian Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) says the winds will strengthen on Saturday, which could bring down branches and even trees onto roads.

As noted the strongest winds are expected on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, where speeds may reach up to 28 meters per second, while in Pärnu and Lääne counties wind speeds are forecast at 26 meters per second. Strong winds are forecast for Harju County and Lääne-Viru County too.

Then on Sunday snow and sleet are forecast for northern and eastern Estonia, with up to 7 cm accumulating in northeastern Estonia.

Drivers should also check road conditions on the Tark Tee portal before heading off on journeys.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!