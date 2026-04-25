X!

Drivers urged to take care on the roads with return to wintry conditions

News
Sign warning of hazardous road conditions.
Sign warning of hazardous road conditions. Source: Transport Administration
News

High winds, rain and even sleet and snow forecast for this weekend will make driving conditions difficult.

The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) has called for drivers to exercise caution in traffic, particularly since many vehicles will already be fitted out with their summer tires.

The board recommends postponing trips where possible, and to allow significantly more time than usual for travel and to drive carefully where a journey is unavoidable.

Rain is forecast for much of the country Saturday, with sleet possible in places, and the state weather service has issued a red-level warning for Saaremaa and Hiiumaa for the weekend.

Eastern Estonia is also subject to an orange-level warning.

The Estonian Environment Agency (Keskkonnaagentuur) says the winds will strengthen on Saturday, which could bring down branches and even trees onto roads.
As noted the strongest winds are expected on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, where speeds may reach up to 28 meters per second, while in Pärnu and Lääne counties wind speeds are forecast at 26 meters per second. Strong winds are forecast for Harju County and Lääne-Viru County too.

Then on Sunday snow and sleet are forecast for northern and eastern Estonia, with up to 7 cm accumulating in northeastern Estonia.

Drivers should also check road conditions on the Tark Tee portal before heading off on journeys. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:22

Tõnis Saarts: New world order — spheres of influence, vassals and deals

10:06

Estonian national among 5 charged with murder of ex-serviceman in UK city

09:20

Prime minister: EU should tax Russian goods to pay for Ukraine reconstruction

09:05

Culture minister finds €500,000 for student field trips

08:51

Drivers urged to take care on the roads with return to wintry conditions

08:37

Estonian comic book named among world's top 100 picturebooks

08:32

Businessman sues Telia for €1 million over communications data sharing Updated

08:28

Alar Karis still tight-lipped on second term after meeting Riigikogu speaker Updated

24.04

Drone fragments, Russian 'shadow fleet' oil pollution wash up on Estonian beach

24.04

Estonian engineers hoping to offer logistics services on the moon with Cube Rover

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.04

Baltic states, Poland protest Russian removal of deportations memorial

22.04

Number of Russian 'shadow fleet' ships anchored off Estonia has halved

23.04

Tallinn's Cinamon T1 IMAX cinema closed

24.04

Ministry reminds Muslim community of law on religious slaughter of livestock

24.04

Estonian intel: No sign Russia planning Baltic front, but Kremlin irrational

23.04

EKRE MP suggests no-divorce marriage as birth rate fix, drawing criticism

08:32

Businessman sues Telia for €1 million over communications data sharing Updated

24.04

Drone fragments, Russian 'shadow fleet' oil pollution wash up on Estonian beach

24.04

Fuel prices fall to lowest level in a month Friday

24.04

Minors are not allowed to mow lawns as paid job in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo