Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

The early arrival of warm weather followed by subsequent rains in Estonia this spring have provided the perfect conditions for wild mushrooms to grow — and not just spring and summer mushrooms, but some fall species too.

Mycologist Leho Tedersoo noted that in the world of mushrooms, spring this year has been unusual in several respects.

"First of all, March 31 and April 1 were very warm days," he recalled. "Secondly, we've gotten quite a lot of rain this spring. These two factors promote mushroom growth. Trees in the forest leafed out relatively early as well, and as a result, they began photosynthesis early, providing mycorrhizal fungi with energy earlier than usual."

Tedersoo said that he himself has spent quite a bit of time out in the woods lately, and can confirm he has seen tons of different spring mushrooms.

"For example, right now we're in St. George's mushroom season, and they're particularly abundant this year," he noted. "Later-season mushrooms I've also encountered include lyophyllums, dirty tricholomas and lepistas, which are typically seen in late September and October."

The mycologist suspected the appearance of such fall mushrooms has been influenced by temperature fluctuations. The weather in Estonia warmed up rather early this spring, then cooled down again, while moisture levels have continued to rise. This may have some mushrooms confusing these conditions with fall weather.

St. George's mushrooms. Source: Svencapoeira/Sven Pruul/CC BY-SA 4.0

Tedersoo said that this year, foragers may even end up with a small basket's worth of chanterelles and, to a lesser extent, boletes before Midsummer.

"I've even seen Russulas," he highlighted. "Those who know their mushrooms and are up to hunting for them will definitely find something."

The most abundant right now, he continued, are various types of kuehneromyces — such as woodtufts — and other decomposing fungi. Most people typically aren't very familiar with these mushrooms, leaving experts with better odds of finding them.

"What's perhaps been the most surprising for me is how abundant St. George's mushrooms are," the mushroom expert said. "They grow in large rings in parks and grassy areas with trees. They're typically spring, early-June mushrooms, so it's not unusual for them to appear, but I've never encountered so many before."

Since most people are unfamiliar with this mushroom species, they tend not to pick them. "They're not exactly your typical edible mushroom, although they taste very good," he added.

More mushrooms in the east

Botany and mycology teacher Tõnu Ploompuu pointed out that mushroom growth is not evenly distributed across Estonia at the moment, adding that right now, mushrooms are most abundant around Võru County.

"You can split Estonia into two parts: Eastern and Western Estonia," he explained. "In the west, there are still very few mushrooms right now. Meanwhile, the east saw a lot of rain in May, and now the mushrooms are cropping up. For example, chanterelles start growing in Võru County as early as June, which is in no way unusual."

Weeping boletes. Source: Svencapoeira/CC BY-SA 4.0

Ploompuu acknowledged that he has seen fall mushroom species in the woods already as well.

"I guess they sensed that a real hard summer had passed in mid-April already, and after that, it got cold and damp, as if it were already fall," he explained.

According to mycology teacher, typical of this time of year are birch boletes, chanterelles and weeping boletes. In sandier forests, russulas may already be cropping up as well.

"This false fall has tricked dirty tricholomas, and I also found a pine bolete, which you don't usually see until well into fall," he explained. "It was quite old-looking, meaning it was a remnant of this April's 'summer.'"

Ploompuu believed Western Estonia will soon be seeing more mushrooms too, since recent rains have reached that part of the country as well.

"You have to keep in mind that too much rain can be detrimental to mushrooms," he warned. "Mushrooms need just the right amount of rain. Most mushrooms won't grow when the ground is waterlogged. Otherwise, you can expect to see chanterelles, slippery jacks, russulas and summer boletes around now."

