X!

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

News
Bolete growing in an Estonian forest.
Bolete growing in an Estonian forest. Source: Lilian Õis/minupilt.err.ee
News

The early arrival of warm weather followed by subsequent rains in Estonia this spring have provided the perfect conditions for wild mushrooms to grow — and not just spring and summer mushrooms, but some fall species too.

Mycologist Leho Tedersoo noted that in the world of mushrooms, spring this year has been unusual in several respects.

"First of all, March 31 and April 1 were very warm days," he recalled. "Secondly, we've gotten quite a lot of rain this spring. These two factors promote mushroom growth. Trees in the forest leafed out relatively early as well, and as a result, they began photosynthesis early, providing mycorrhizal fungi with energy earlier than usual."

Tedersoo said that he himself has spent quite a bit of time out in the woods lately, and can confirm he has seen tons of different spring mushrooms.

"For example, right now we're in St. George's mushroom season, and they're particularly abundant this year," he noted. "Later-season mushrooms I've also encountered include lyophyllums, dirty tricholomas and lepistas, which are typically seen in late September and October."

The mycologist suspected the appearance of such fall mushrooms has been influenced by temperature fluctuations. The weather in Estonia warmed up rather early this spring, then cooled down again, while moisture levels have continued to rise. This may have some mushrooms confusing these conditions with fall weather.

St. George's mushrooms. Source: Svencapoeira/Sven Pruul/CC BY-SA 4.0

Tedersoo said that this year, foragers may even end up with a small basket's worth of chanterelles and, to a lesser extent, boletes before Midsummer.

"I've even seen Russulas," he highlighted. "Those who know their mushrooms and are up to hunting for them will definitely find something."

The most abundant right now, he continued, are various types of kuehneromyces — such as woodtufts — and other decomposing fungi. Most people typically aren't very familiar with these mushrooms, leaving experts with better odds of finding them.

"What's perhaps been the most surprising for me is how abundant St. George's mushrooms are," the mushroom expert said. "They grow in large rings in parks and grassy areas with trees. They're typically spring, early-June mushrooms, so it's not unusual for them to appear, but I've never encountered so many before."

Since most people are unfamiliar with this mushroom species, they tend not to pick them. "They're not exactly your typical edible mushroom, although they taste very good," he added.

More mushrooms in the east

Botany and mycology teacher Tõnu Ploompuu pointed out that mushroom growth is not evenly distributed across Estonia at the moment, adding that right now, mushrooms are most abundant around Võru County.

"You can split Estonia into two parts: Eastern and Western Estonia," he explained. "In the west, there are still very few mushrooms right now. Meanwhile, the east saw a lot of rain in May, and now the mushrooms are cropping up. For example, chanterelles start growing in Võru County as early as June, which is in no way unusual."

Weeping boletes. Source: Svencapoeira/CC BY-SA 4.0

Ploompuu acknowledged that he has seen fall mushroom species in the woods already as well.

"I guess they sensed that a real hard summer had passed in mid-April already, and after that, it got cold and damp, as if it were already fall," he explained.

According to mycology teacher, typical of this time of year are birch boletes, chanterelles and weeping boletes. In sandier forests, russulas may already be cropping up as well.

"This false fall has tricked dirty tricholomas, and I also found a pine bolete, which you don't usually see until well into fall," he explained. "It was quite old-looking, meaning it was a remnant of this April's 'summer.'"

Ploompuu believed Western Estonia will soon be seeing more mushrooms too, since recent rains have reached that part of the country as well.

"You have to keep in mind that too much rain can be detrimental to mushrooms," he warned. "Mushrooms need just the right amount of rain. Most mushrooms won't grow when the ground is waterlogged. Otherwise, you can expect to see chanterelles, slippery jacks, russulas and summer boletes around now."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

New €400 million Sopi-Tootsi wind and solar park opens in Pärnu County

19:49

HBO Max streaming platform available in Estonia from July

19:44

Zelenskyy honors Estonia's role in Zhytomyr reconstruction with prestigious award

19:15

Program announced for Tallinn performing arts festival Saal Biennaal

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

18:39

Seasonal ambulance bike patrol back in Tallinn this summer

18:11

Gallery: Baltic Way photography exhibition opens on streets of New York

17:28

SK Augur Enemat/Coolbet start out beach soccer euro competition with strong win

16:49

Fall mushrooms popping up in Estonia's forests after erratic spring weather

16:21

Baltic Workboats and BLRT Group sign €55 million contract with Belgium

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

09:17

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

14:54

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia Updated

19:11

Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

09.06

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

08:52

IT fault paralyzes border control procedures and affects work of alarm center

10:22

Lynx the latest wild animal captured on camera in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo