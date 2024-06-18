First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

Mushrooms can already be found in the forest and are several weeks ahead of their usual season, enthusiast Marje Mürk told "Terevisioon". The first chanterelles and boletus are already waiting to be picked.

Mürk visited the forest on Sunday and took home chanterelles, velvet shank, oyster mushrooms, and orange birch boletes. The enthusiast believes that in about a week, the weekend mushroom pickers can take home many chanterelles.

The beginning of the summer has been very good for the mushrooms.

"The mushrooms are about two weeks earlier than usual this week," she told the show on Tuesday. She hopes that last summer's heatwave will not return this year. "There could be a little bit more rain."

