First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

News
Chanterelles
Chanterelles Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Mushrooms can already be found in the forest and are several weeks ahead of their usual season, enthusiast Marje Mürk told "Terevisioon". The first chanterelles and boletus are already waiting to be picked.

Mürk visited the forest on Sunday and took home chanterelles, velvet shank, oyster mushrooms, and orange birch boletes. The enthusiast believes that in about a week, the weekend mushroom pickers can take home many chanterelles.

The beginning of the summer has been very good for the mushrooms.

"The mushrooms are about two weeks earlier than usual this week," she told the show on Tuesday. She hopes that last summer's heatwave will not return this year. "There could be a little bit more rain."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo