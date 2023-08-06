Reports of poisoning up as mushroom season kicks off

News
Toadstools.
Toadstools. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Annika Jaanimägi
News

Plentiful rain in July has got the mushroom season going in Estonia, while this is also reflected in the Poison Information Center's hotline getting more calls. People increasingly use mobile apps to identify wild mushrooms, while it is not something mycologists recommend.

While mushrooms are increasingly adorning the forest floor in Estonia, enthusiasts should be cautious as not every mushroom is edible.

Kristina and Polina have made it a point of pride to know wild mushrooms in Estonia and first went out in search of them in spring. The girls say that mushrooms can be found everywhere now, while it may be relatively harder in Harju County. Only mushrooms they know well are picked.

"We pay careful attention and only pick the mushrooms we know. We go to the Natural History Museum's mushrooms exhibit every year to see whether there is something new, a mushroom we have perhaps stumbled across but did not know was edible," Kristina said.

Not everyone does their homework before taking to the woods however. The Poison Information Center receives four or five calls every day concerning the eating of mushrooms and its consequences.

Ruth Kastanje, consultant for poisoning cases, said that every case of intoxication caused by mushrooms in Estonia is treatable if the person gets help in time.

"The worst-case scenario is when a person consumes a liver-toxic mushroom – death cap, toadstool or funeral bell (Galerina marginata) – and starts feeling better before they decide to seek medical assistance, figures it may just pass if they rest for a few more days. That is the period during which serious liver damage is done," Kastanje explained.

There have been no fatal cases of intoxication from mushrooms in the last few years. Experts recommend sticking strictly with mushrooms one knows.

Comparing a mushroom to a photo of one is not always a foolproof solution. Mycologist Tõnu Ploompuu said that while people increasingly turn to AI solutions to try and identify mushrooms, this is not always successful.

"It identified a brown mushroom as the bitter bolete. And a rare Suillus sibiricus that I found was thought to be a milk cap. So, I would not count on AI to place mushrooms."

Those who have chanced upon the wrong kind of mushroom are encouraged to call the Poison Information Center's 16662 hotline.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:36

Popularity of music pedagogy rising

09:28

Reports of poisoning up as mushroom season kicks off

08:50

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

05.08

Reinsalu: Allegation of improper conduct by president's office very serious Updated

05.08

Narva division of Center Party supports Tanel Kiik's bid for leadership

05.08

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

05.08

Song and dance festival for people with special needs starts in Viljandi

05.08

Regional Minister Madis Kallas to award €8.6 million to Estonian fisheries

05.08

RMK invites to celebrate Nature Day with organized hikes across Estonia

05.08

Agency: Pharmacy ban on homeopathic 'medicines' will not help

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

05.08

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

05.08

Reinsalu: Allegation of improper conduct by president's office very serious Updated

05.08

Ironman brings traffic restrictions in Tallinn, Harju County this weekend

08:50

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

05.08

Agency: Pharmacy ban on homeopathic 'medicines' will not help

04.08

Estonian state continuing to collect personal telecoms data

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: