Summer drought costing mushroom season, foraging better in Southern Estonia

News
Basket of foraged wild mushrooms, including chanterelles (
Basket of foraged wild mushrooms, including chanterelles ("kukeseened") and boletes ("puravikud"). Source: ERR
News

In many parts of the country, this summer's drought is affecting not just crops, but also the abundance — or lack thereof — of wild mushrooms in the forest. Southern Estonia has been seeing more precipitation, however, and better mushroom foraging conditions as a result.

The first mushroom mycologist Leho Tedersoo found when he went foraging for mushrooms near Tartu on Sunday morning was one that allegedly few dare pick.

"This is a kitsemampel," he said, identifying his find — a Cortinarius caperatus. "Little known, but a very good edible mushroom."

According to Tedersoo, there are more mushrooms to be found growing in Southern Estonia than in other parts of the country, likely due to higher precipitation levels.

"You can find a few chanterelles, and russulas and boletes have recently begun to appear, but there's still relatively little of everything," he acknowledged.

As this summer's drought has damaged mushrooms' mycelia in many areas, chances are better of finding wild mushrooms growing in forests with damper soil.

"You're still better off looking for chanterelles and boletes, and it would be more worthwhile looking in damper spots, where mycelia didn't sustain as much damage," the mycologist explained.

As elsewhere, mushroom hunters in Põlva County are saddened when their go-to mushroom forests are cut down, or when wild animals have dug up a specific foraging spot.

"If forests have been cut down there or some kind of wild animals have been a bit busy there, then there won't be any mushrooms there," said Saima, one such forager. "Then you have to look around a bit more."

Many wild mushroom enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting fall, however, which should bring more mushroom species into the mix on top of typical summer ones.

"There are boletes, and there are russulas too, but really we're waiting for fall so we can really pick milk-caps, and then things will be better," Sigrid added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:54

Summer drought costing mushroom season, foraging better in Southern Estonia

09:13

Fate of obstruction bills to be decided this week

08:50

New council to hash out Climate Law details

08:30

GDP flash estimate: Estonian economy to stay in recession

07:57

Flight traffic over Estonia down 30 percent since before pandemic

30.07

Jefimova wraps up world championships in eighth place

30.07

Taaramäe takes third at Czech Tour stage

30.07

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

30.07

Gallery: Day one of the SUME Festival

30.07

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

30.07

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

29.07

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

30.07

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

30.07

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

29.07

Fitch downgrades Estonia rating to 'A+', with stable outlook

30.07

Users hope Tallinn will retain its night buses also in winter

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: