Chanterelles more plentiful this summer compared to the last

According to a mycologist, this year's mushroom season is better than last year's due to increased rainfall. Chanterelles are especially abundant in Estonia's forests.

Opinions about this year's mushroom season vary, but experts agree that chanterelles are plentiful. Leho Tedersoo, a mycologist at the University of Tartu, noted that the spring mushroom harvest was average, but summer mushrooms have been abundant. "Spring mushrooms, like early spring fungi and early chanterelles, have been quite numerous," he explained.

Tedersoo also pointed out that this year's mushroom season has been better than last year due to increased rainfall and moisture. "Last year, the first half of the summer was very dry, but this year we've had enough rainfall, warmth and moisture," the mycologist said.

Marje Mürk, a mushroom enthusiast from Paganamaa, agrees that chanterelles are plentiful in the forests, but she notes that other mushroom species have not been as abundant due to the dryness. "Not many mushrooms grow in dry conditions. It just started raining today and yesterday, which was the first proper rain since May and could benefit the forest floor. There are still chanterelles in the forest, but they are all sun-dried," she said.

Mürk added that this year's mushroom season differs in that spring mushrooms appeared two weeks earlier than usual, but their season ended quickly. "Last year, the first chanterelle came a month later than usual, but this year the timing was right," Mürk observed.

Moisture and temperature are the primary factors influencing mushroom growth, confirmed Tedersoo. "For late summer and autumn mushrooms, moisture is particularly important. Nighttime air temperatures also play a role in promoting the development of mushroom fruiting bodies," Tedersoo explained.

Horn of plenty mushrooms. Source: ERR

According to Leho Tedersoo, the species diversity of mushrooms has not changed significantly over the years, but weather conditions do affect the timing of mushroom emergence. "The timing of when different mushrooms appear is the most variable factor," Tedersoo explained. Meanwhile, Marje Mürk has observed the emergence of several new mushroom species in her picking area in Paganamaa over the years.

For beginner mushroom pickers, Marek Sammas, the head of the hiking organization Hiking BaltNorth, recommends thorough preparation. "Make sure you know where you're going. Bring necessary supplies, such as a charged phone, water and rubber boots," he advised. Marje Mürk emphasized the importance of mushroom identification and seeking additional information if needed. "It's not shameful to be ignorant; there's always an opportunity to learn. However, being confidently ignorant can be dangerous," she remarked.

Marek Sammas noted that interest in mushroom picking is growing every year. "We have been organizing our hikes for four years. The groups are always full, and the number of enthusiasts continues to rise. People are curious about how many delicious mushrooms can enrich their diet without the need for extensive preparation," he explained.

