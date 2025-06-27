Police offer safety tips to early mushroom pickers

Mushroom pickers should take a white bucket and a fully charged phone into the forest with them to help emergency services find them if they get lost, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has said.

Due to this year's warm but soggy summer, autumn mushrooms are already popping up in Estonia's forests.

The Emergency Response Center receives calls every year about lost berry and mushroom pickers, the PPA said.

In a Facebook post this week, the agency urged pickers to be prepared and offered several tips.

"Reports are already coming in from here and there of people heading into the forest and finding chanterelles, for example," the message said.

"If you're going into the forest, take a white bucket with you because it is the color that stands out the most against the colorful forest floor, making it easier for searchers to spot you."

"Don't forget to put a fully charged phone in your pocket or bucket, so if you get lost, you can immediately call 112 for help," it added.

