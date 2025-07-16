X!

Abundance of mushrooms in Estonia's forests this summer

Mushrooms usually only seen in late autumn are already popping up in Estonia's forests due to the rainy summer weather. This may create problems in the fall, scientists say.

Veiko Kastanje, a researcher and mycologist at the Estonian Crop Research Institute, said that, in addition to earlier species, more autumn mushrooms have also been spotted.

Mycologist and soil ecologist Leho Tedersoo said that there are more chanterelles and boletes in the forests than usual. He called the abundance of mushrooms exceptional.

"In a way, yes, since usually there are not that many mushrooms in early to mid-July, but this year the entire first half of summer has been very rich in mushrooms," said Tedersoo.

Kastanje added: "What is perhaps extraordinary is that there are slightly more of those somewhat unexpected early and late autumn mushrooms that are not usually found in the first half of July, for example, the pine bolete."

He said that mushroom-rich areas depend largely on moisture. Tedersoo said they usually appear in South Estonia first.

In previous years, the forests of southern and western Estonia have at times received more rainfall than northern Estonia, which has created a significant regional difference.

"But right now, I would say it is raining quite enough even in northern Estonia and on the islands. In southern Estonia, it's actually raining a bit more than necessary," said Kastanje.

Tedersoo pointed out that recent downpours could cause problems in the fall.

"It could definitely have an impact, especially in areas that are already very wet. If those forests are underwater, trees cannot grow well, there will not be enough oxygen in the soil, then fewer mushrooms may grow in the fall," Tedersoo said.

"I do not think it will affect those mushrooms that have not started fruiting yet, but there might not be as many chanterelles later in the fall. But there is no definite knowledge about that yet, because, as mentioned, this year's early and widespread fruiting is quite exceptional," Tedersoo added.

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

Abundance of mushrooms in Estonia's forests this summer

