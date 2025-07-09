X!

Spending time in Estonian nature? RMK shares forest dos and don'ts

Kids on a nature education trail through a bog.
Kids on a nature education trail through a bog. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Much of Estonia's forests are open to hikers, campers and other visitors. Forest management experts shared practical tips for responsibly enjoying nature — from bringing your own firewood to keeping noise down and pets leashed.

"Eighty percent of problems on hiking trails and at campfire sites are caused by 20 percent of visitors," State Forest Management Center (RMK) nature information chief Liis Soonik said on Vikerraadio's "Ökoskoop" on Tuesday.

The vast majority, meanwhile, are lovely and follow the rules. "They plan their trips and are considerate of others," she added.

Forest rangers form the backbone of site management, ensuring each day that trash cans are emptied, firewood is stocked and facilities are kept clean.

Soonik and Maarja Mirjam Rajasaar, RMK's visitor manager for the Tallinn region, shared key tips for responsible nature lovers:

  • Don't play loud music at campfire sites. Nature is for listening to nature.

  • Opt for reusable water bottles and food containers. Cutting down on single-use packaging also cuts down on waste.

  • Don't leave trash behind — even if the trash can is full. Pack trash out with you to prevent wildlife from strewing garbage all over the place.

  • If you're driving in to camp or hike, bring your own firewood too. RMK stocks free firewood primarily for hikers and backpackers coming in on foot.

  • If you're coming with a group, carpool. With visitor numbers steadily rising, carpooling will help ensure there's enough parking in designated lots for everyone.

  • Keep pets leashed and clean up after them, including alongside trails. This will help ensure your pets don't disturb other visitors or wildlife.

  • Foraging for mushrooms, berries and medicinal plants for personal use is allowed in state forests, but check if you're in a protected area first.

More detailed English-language info about how to explore nature responsibly can be found on the RMK website.

--

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

